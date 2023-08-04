Bigg Boss OTT 2: Archana Gautam’s favorite contestants unveiled; Check out her surprise picks

Archana Gautam, currently a participant in the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 is a popular personality in the entertainment and showbiz world. She rose to fame after she participated in Bigg Boss 16 last year. The actress, who finished as one of the finalists emerged as a dynamic personality. Her stints inside the house were marked by regular conflicts and fights with the housemates, often taking an ugly turn. Now, Archana Gautam has opened up about the current favorite show of viewers, Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Archana Gautam picks her top 3 Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

In a recent media interaction, the model-turned-actress revealed that she is not watching Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, she has kept a tab on the show through social media videos. Talking about her favorite contestants, she shared, "From the clips that I see on YouTube, I am liking Elvish, Manisha, and Abhishek in the show. They are doing well." She also compared the current season of the OTT show with the TV reality show of tha last season. "I am not watching the show, when I was in Bigg Boss, I didn't play such games. I did the show with all my heart," added the Bigg Boss 16 contestant.

Check out Archana Gautam's top 3 game changers here:

Archana Gautam on whom she wants to win

Further, the actress-turned-politician also added why she wants Manisha or Elvish to win the show. She shared, "I want Abhishek, Elvish, or Manisha to win the show. If Manisha wins, then the chain would break as they always say that a comedian doesn't win the show but I would like to say that a comedian like us only keeps the show lively. If Elvish wins then as well a chain would break, it will depict someone who entered as a wild card entry lifted the trophy."

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Currently, 8 contestants are locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house; Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani. In the last elimination round, Aashika Bhatia and Manisha Rani were nominated for eviction, and Aashika made an exit after receiving the least votes.