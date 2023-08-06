Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash-Elvish's verbal brawl to Bebika-Manisha's arguments; Weekend Ka Vaar's top 5 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: The seventh Weekend Ka Vaar was one of the most dramatic ones as it was filled with arguments, verbal brawls, skipping a task, and also some emotional scenes. From Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav involved in a verbal brawl to Bebika and Manisha bashing each other and Salman Khan schooling Abhishek Malhan, the 7th Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was one of the special episodes which captivated the attention of viewers.

Here are top 5 moments from seventh Weekend Ka Vaar

Avinash Sachdev and Elvish Yadav involve in verbal brawl

Abhishek Malhan confronted Avinash Sachdev about the impact of his actions on the ration inside the house. But the latter continuously defended himself by refusing to apologize to anyone as he believed he did nothing wrong. The heated exchange escalates into a serious argument between Avinash and Elvish Yadav, with Elvish taking offense at Avinash's ego and causing a verbal brawl.

Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani bad-mouthed each other

Salman Khan gave a task to the contestants to choose housemates who they think their pots of sin are full. And the chosen contestant would be showered with "kheechad (mud)." During the task, Manisha chose Bebika for obvious reasons but the latter refused.

Bebika claimed that Manisha has been claiming wrong allegations against her for the past few days, hence, she refused to accept the task. Later, Salman revealed that it was not mud but was multani mitti used for face cleaning.

Salman Khan schools Abhishek Malhan

On the seventh Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan lashed out at Abhishek Malhan for prioritizing his social media followers over everything. He schooled Abhishek for making a narcissistic comment and becoming over-confident.

The actor showed a clip where Abhishek was seen telling, "I've brought a whole community to this show." Malhan also said that he has been leading the house smartly from day 1 and has brought his entire YouTube community and audiences to the Salman-Khan-hosted show.

Pooja Bhatt takes bold step

During the pouring clay of evilness task, Pooja Bhatt took a bold step as she surprised everyone by wanting to pour the clay of evilness on herself. When Bhatt asked if she can do that, Bigg Boss advised her to follow the task as instructed. So, she chose Jiya Shankar for the task, leading to a fiery exchange of words, resulting in Pooja quitting the task immediately with Bigg Boss's agreement.

Jad Hadid makes emotional speech

Jad Hadid talked about the past weeks and the journey of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 as the show is about to end next week. Hadid said that he understood the importance of patience as he added, "I am thankful to everyone and even if i leave tomorrow, I'll leave with a heart full of love."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 finale is set to be aired on August 14, 2023, and the first contestant to get a ticket to the finale is Abhishek Malhan.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan lashes out at Abhishek Malhan for THIS comment made by him