Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash expresses feelings for Falaq - Cyrus wants to exit house; Weekend Ka Vaar's top 5 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 22 Weekend Ka Vaar: The third Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 was filled with dramatic events, exciting tasks, and never-ending fights of the contestants. The viewers witnessed a love-filled side of Avinash Sachdev, fence-sitters, and also Cyrus Broacha feeling unwell and wanting to leave the house. The top 5 moments of the third Weekend Ka Vaar were no less than a drama.

Here are 5 dramatic moments of third Weekend Ka Vaar

Avinash Sachdev expresses his feelings for Falaq Naaz

In the 22nd episode, viewers witnessed Avinash expressing his feeling for Falaq. He wanted to tell her in case he got eliminated this weekend to which Falaq replied that she was not prepared for anything related to this and wanted to maintain the friendship. On the other hand, Jad and Jiya were seen happy as Avinash finally expressed his feelings.

Jad claims he did not make spitting gesture at Bebika

Jad told Pooja that he did not make a spitting gesture at Babika Dhurve. Pooja Bhatt and Jad had a long chat. She said that Jad looked like a fool in the nomination task and he agreed.

Avinash calls Bebika 'duffer'

Avinash and Babika got into an argument where the latter pointed out that he should not be so self-absorbed and should try to understand the opinions of others and the audience as well. They were seen calling each other 'duffer.'

Falaq and Avinash accused of not being vocal

The contestants were given a new task where they were asked to name two housemates who they thought deserved to be qualified as fence-sitters. Abhishek and Manisha argued with Falaq while taking her name. After much debate, Cyrus and Manisha got the most votes.

Salman Khan felt that Cyrus and Manisha did not deserve to be fence-sitters. He asked Falaq and Avinash to take the seats instead. Bringing up the heated incident between Jad and Babika, the actor mentioned that Pooja and Babika were vocal about their feelings for Jad but Avinash and Falaq were not honest with him.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan actor then mentioned why Falaq was a fence sitter. Explaining her position during the chair task done by Jiya where Falaq asked Jiya to get up for Avinash and Falaq. Salman pointed out Falaq's double sides as he said that on one hand he was supporting Jiya but on the other hand asked her to leave the chair for her.

On the other hand, Falaq's sister Shafaq Naaz surprisingly entered the show and advised her sister to be herself and not lose her identity.

Cyrus Broacha wants to leave the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

In the 22nd episode, Cyrus was seen requesting Salman Khan to let him exit the Bigg Boss OTT 2. Cyrus said that he was not feeling well and wanted to leave the house. Broacha's friend Kunal came to the stage to express his support for his friend.

In the end, Salman Khan was seen telling Cyrus not to behave like a child since his untimely exit would be a partiality and wrong to the other contestants.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The new episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

