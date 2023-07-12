Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev consoles Falaq Naazz as she gets emotional; Here's what happened

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 25: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is making waves and has had the nation abuzz ever since it premiered. With its unique format and compelling contestants, the show has become the talk of the town. This season introduced audience participation, empowering viewers with ultimate control over the game. They have the power to influence the outcomes of daily tasks, an exceptional move in the show's history. In the 25th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Falaq Naazz broke down into tears during the nomination task.

Falaq Naazz gets emotional:

In the nomination task, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to sacrifice their personal belongings and nominate a contestant. Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were the leaders of the task. Abhishek was saved from the nomination task as the audience saved him in a poll conducted by the makers, whereas Jiya was saved from the nomination as she was the house captain. In the task, Jiya and Abhishek were asked to approve one request in one round and were told to approve those requests who sacrifice their personal belongings and give valid reasons. In the second round of the nomination task, Falaq Naazz sacrificed her family photo to nominate Manisha Rani. Abhishek and Jiya accepted her request as they liked her brave sacrifice and her reason against Manisha. Soon after Abhishek dumped the photo, Falaq got teary-eyed and ran towards her bed, where Avinash Sachdev followed her. Avinash hugged Falaq as she got emotional. She then assured him that she is doing fine.

About Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev:

Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev's growing closeness was first observed by Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar. Later, Avinash developed feelings for Falaq, and he expressed it to her. However, Falaq shared with him that she is not thinking of getting into a relationship currently and needs time. Despite this, Jiya Shankar is often seen teasing Falaq and Avinash, which leaves them blushing.

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

The contestants who are evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri. Recently, Cyrus Broacha had to take an exit from the show owing to family medical emergencies. The 8 contestants who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 23: No eviction to Abhishek Malhan ousted from captaincy race forever; 5 top moments