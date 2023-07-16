Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev-Elvish Yadav's verbal brawl; Weekend Ka Vaar's top 5 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 29 Weekend Ka Vaar: The fourth Weekend Ka Vaarof Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was again filled with non-stop drama, verbal brawls, and a special 'vada pav' content. Krushna Abhishek hosted the fourth Weekend Ka Vaar instead of Salman Khan. As usual, the episode was full of never-ending fights among the contestants. Here are the top 5 dramatic moments from the fourth Weekend Ka Vaar.

Here are 5 dramatic moments of fourth Weekend Ka Vaar

Avinash Sachdev-Elvish Yadav's verbal brawl

In the kitchen, Elvish Yadav was seen discussing Bebika Dhurve's life in Dubai while Avinash overheard and initiated an argument. Avinash became increasingly heated, while Elvish maintained a calm demeanor. The housemates tried to calm down the two but Avinash passed a comment to Elvish. He said, "Gandh maat macha." On the other hand, Elvish's comment of "Bewakoof Ka Baccha" provoked Avinash further.

Bebika Dhurve and Manish Rani invlove in ugly fight

Bebika and Manisha were involved in an ugly fight. Manisha politely asked Bebika what food she would eat but the latter did an irritating hand gesture and refused to reply to Manisha.

After that, Manisha seemingly called Rani 'bitch' and in response, Manisha also called her the same. When Manisha said Bebika called her 'bitch' first, the latter brushed off the allegation.

Bebika then told Manisha, "Yeh toh mardo ko dekh ke fisalti hain." Hearing this, Rani became infuriated and warned Bebika not to comment on such a poor thing.

Falaq Naaz accused of not giving opinions openly

Krushna Abhishek confronted Falaq with the stark contrast between her claims before entering the house and her actual behavior, particularly in relation to her involvement in kitchen duties.

A video was shown where Falaq was heard telling she never shies away from raising her voice when she sees a 'situational abuse' which means showcasing her opinions openly but contestants refused the statement and said that Falaq hardly gives her opinions in public inside the house.

Krushna asked Avinash Sachdev to reflect on his hesitation

Krushna's focus then shifted to Avinash. He was accused of holding back and failing to express himself fully in the game. Krushna asked Avinash to reflect on his hesitation and consider the importance of asserting his presence and opinions in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Manisha Rani was asked to become 'power-packed entertainer' again

In the fourth Weekend Ka Vaar, a video of Manisha was shown where she was telling she is a power-packed entertainer before entering the house. But Krushna complained that she was not following her words and suggested that she needed to revitalize her game and find ways to captivate and entertain the audience once again.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The new episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

