Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev lashes out at Palak Purswani, calls her 'idiot woman'; Here's why

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kicked off with a spectacular start on June 17, captivating viewers and swiftly becoming the hottest topic in town. As the days' progress, the audience is treated to a delightful mix of arguments, love, friendships, intriguing tasks, and unexpected twists. Each episode takes viewers on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions, ensuring a constant dose of entertainment. The upcoming episode of the show promises more entertainment.

Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani's argument:

In an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, it will be seen how ex-lovers Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani get involved in a heated argument causing chaos in the house. It all started when Palak tried to resolve issues with Avinash which led to a big fight where both the ex-lovers trashed each other by saying mean and nasty things. Avinash lashed out at Palak and said "Have the audacity to listen, you idiot woman." In reply to this statement, Palak Purswani reverted, "Its impossible to talk to you Avinash, you have a gutter mouth and it's better we don't talk."

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, during a task, 3 contestants including Akanksha Puri, Bebika Dhurve and Aaliya Siddiqui were sent to jail as they were called out for being fake. Although the housemates lose the tasks as their chosen fake contestants don't match the audience's choices. Thus the BB currency collection has become zero.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In the premiere episode, several well-known personalities including Dibang, Ajay Jadeja, Sunny Leone, Pooja Bhatt, Sandeep Sikcand and MC Stan were seen seated as the panellists who represented the audience. The 13 confirmed contestants who entered the Bigg Boss house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Puneet Superstar and Pooja Bhatt. Within 24 hours of the show's premiere, Puneet Superstar became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select for free. The fresh episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

