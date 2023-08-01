Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev or Abhishek Malhan; Who did Jiya Shankar nominate?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E45: Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, started on June 17 and is coming to an end in two weeks. The contestants have been living in the controversial Bigg Boss house for more than 45 days. As the show approaches its finale week, the competition to stay in the house becomes tougher. Currently, there are 8 contestants remaining in Bigg Boss OTT 2 and they are Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid.

Bigg Boss OTT 27th week Nomination Task:

In the 45th episode of the show, the 8 contestants were seen engaging in their weekly nomination task. However, this time, there was a thrilling twist – the contestant who would be saved from this nomination would secure a direct spot in the finale week. With only two weeks remaining until the grand finale, none of the contestants wanted to take any chances and risk missing the chance to become a finalist. Bigg Boss called the housemates to the garden area and announced that it was time for the nominations. The nomination process was made special as those who were saved would automatically enter the show's finale week.

In the first round, Elvish Yadav and Bebika Dhurve were taken to the 'House of Dilemma' by Bigg Boss. They were asked to decide together who they believe should be safe between Jiya and Pooja. In front of them, there were cutouts of Jiya and Pooja, and they had 10 minutes to agree on one person to be safe. Bebika supported Pooja and mentioned that Jiya's game was mainly because of Abhishek. Elvish agreed, saying that he didn't feel Jiya's presence much in the house. Eventually, they both nominated Jiya Shankar by pressing the buzzer.

In the second round, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan had to decide between Elvish and Jad. They both agreed that Elvish was more interesting and had contributed more to the show. So, they nominated Jad Hadid together and pressed the buzzer.

In the third round, Avinash Sachdev and Pooja Bhatt had to choose between Manisha and Bebika. Pooja supported Bebika, mentioning that she is more genuine compared to Manisha, who seems overly confident about winning the show. Avinash agreed with Pooja's opinion, and together, they nominated Manisha Rani by pressing the buzzer.

Take a look at the glimpse of the nominations here-

Who will Jiya Shankar choose?

In the fourth round, Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar were taken to the activity room and asked to pick between Abhishek and Avinash. Jiya found it difficult to choose and she wanted to nominate Avinash since he might be easier to eliminate based on the voting count. However, Jad refused to nominate Avinash because they share a strong brotherly bond and this led to a heated argument between Jiya and him. They couldn't agree on a decision. Bigg Boss announced that they would be consequences if they do not take a mutual decision.

Advertisement

Jad and Jiya Shankar got into an argument where Jiya explained that she was thinking from a strategic perspective, not just based on their relationships with Avinash or Abhishek. She wanted to nominate Avinash because she believed that if both she and Avinash were on the nomination list, there was a chance she might be saved. On the other hand, if she nominated Abhishek and they both ended up in nominations, she feared she might get eliminated. Jad, however, stuck to his decision.

Jiya then reminded Jad that he had previously nominated her despite claiming that nominations wouldn't affect their relationship. She also expressed her support for Abhishek Malhan, stating that he deserved to be in the top 5. The situation became tense, and later, Jad told Jiya to nominate Avinash if she really wanted to. He taunted her by saying, "What a true friend," and Jiya fired back by saying "What a true father figure."

The nomination task in the 7th week of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has come to an end. Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, and Avinash Sachdev have been nominated for elimination. On the other hand, Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Bebika Dhurve, and Abhishek Malhan are the safe contestants who have directly reached the finale week of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get daily updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2 episodes!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan admits having feelings for Jiya Shankar; is this start of a new relationship?