Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev was dating someone close to Falaq Naaz before falling for her; Find out who

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is having a successful run on the online TRP charts. After a successful run on television, the makers of the show are happy that the OTT version is doing equally well as the TV version. The show is trending on social media platforms for its unique content, tasks, events, entertaining contestants and of course its fair share of controversies. Recently, netizens issued a negative trend against contestant Jiya Shankar for giving soap-infused water to fellow contestant Elvish Yadav and not even accepting her mistake. Now, the latest news is that contestant Avinash Sachdev who seems to have developed feelings for Falaq Naaz has already been in a relationship with the latter’s sister Shafaq Naaz.

Was Avinash Sachdev dating Falaq’s sister Shafaq Naaz?

Love stories brewing is very common in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. In the latest episodes of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, there is something cooking between contestants Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz. While Avinash has already accepted his feelings for Falaq, she seems a little apprehensive about these things and is yet to accept her liking towards him. However, the latest rumour afloat is that Avinash had previously dated Falaq’s sister Shafaq Naaz.

A source revealed that Avinash and Shafaq began dating during the shoot of Star Plus’s romantic series Teri Meri Love Stories. They fell in love while filming the romantic episodes but unfortunately, their relationship could not last long. The duo dated for around six months but there was no official revelation of their relationship. While Falaq seems to be unaware of the truth, Avinash knows everything. It will be interesting to see how Falaq reacts to the past relationship between her sister and Avinash.

Take a look at the post here

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema. The show airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, among others including wild card entrants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli sets hearts racing in bold backless denim-on-denim look