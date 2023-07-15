Bigg Boss OTT 2: Babika Dhurve engages in ugly fight with Manish Rani; Says, 'Mardo ko dekh ke fisalti hain'

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Ep 29 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is one of the most-watched reality shows. The show is keeping fans glued to their screens. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is filled with drama, emotions, and twisting events in every episode. The audience witnesses numerous conflicts, and contestants bashing each other every day. The fourth Weekend Ka Vaar where viewers saw Krushna Abhishek instead of Salman Khan, was no exception but was filled with more drama content. Contestants do not shy to showcase their true personalities and only a few are successfully winning the hearts of the viewers. In the 29th episode, along with many dramas, Bebika Dhurve and Manish Rani engaged in an ugly fight. Read below to know the details.

Bebika Dhurve involves in ugly fight with Manisha Rani

Drama is a common factor in Bigg Boss OTT 2. In every episode, the kitchen witnesses all the drama, twisting events, and contestants bashing each other.

In the 29th episode, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani were involved in an ugly fight. Manisha asked Bebika what food she would eat but the latter did an irritating hand gesture and refused to reply to Manisha. After that, Manisha seemingly called Rani 'bitch' and in response, Manisha also called her the same. This ignited a fire in Bebika. When Rani said Bebika called her 'bitch' first, Bebika refused the allegation.

Continuing the fight, Bebika suddenly passed a comment to Rani which made her angry. Bebika said, "Yeh toh mardo ko dekh ke fisalti hain." Hearing this, Rani became infuriated and warned Bebika not to comment on such a poor thing. Manisha walked away and started crying.

Abhishek came to defend Manisha to Bebika. He took Manisha away from Bebika while Pooja asked Bebika to stop screaming. On hearing her, Bebika also started crying. After the chaos died down, Jad also asked Bebika to stay calm.

For all the latest information and updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, ensure to follow Pinkvilla to stay up-to-date!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls Jiya Shankar 'toxic', yells 'shut the f**k up'