Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve accuses show makers of being BIASED towards Abhishek Malhan?

Bigg OTT 2 is on a roll, courtesy of its fair share of controversies in the house. In the recent episodes, a new captaincy task was introduced wherein contestant Elvish Yadav was made the dictator and was promised captainship on successful completion of the task. We know that Bigg Boss captaincy tasks are always high on drama. This task too had its fair share of tiffs. A recent development saw contestant Bebika Dhruve get into an intense argument with contestant Abhishek Malhan who is often referred to as Fukra Insaan by his loyal fans. The argument peaked at a level that led to Bebika to breakdown. Here’s what she said.

Bebika Dhruve's serious accusations for Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is known for its intense rivalries. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has found its rival pair in YouTuber Abhishek Malhan and model Bebika Dhruve.

Bebika and Abhishek are always at loggerheads and in the recent episodes the two got into a heated argument. Abhishek and Bebika were talking in the kitchen and Elvish Yadav wanted to know what was the issue. Abhishek told Elvish it was a prank while Bebika told him that she is not interested in talking to him. Abhishek asked her to not scream at him and not to name him. Abhishek further asked her to keep quiet to which Bebika confided in Elvish and said ‘ Bigg Boss always supports him, My name gets tampered but nothing happens to him, I am the only one to get defamed, Uski har harqat pe parda daala jaata hai.’. Elvish and Jad tried to calm her down and other housemates advised Abhishek to stay away from Bebika.

Take a look at the post here

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17 on Jio Cinema and airs on weekdays at 9 pm with 24-hour live streaming. During the weekends, a special segment called Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the contestants in the house are Pooja Bhatt, Falaq Naaz, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, including wild card entrants Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia.

