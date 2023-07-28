Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar or Elvish Yadav; Who bagged a spot in the finale?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 41: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been a big hit with the audience, thanks to its entertaining content. The contestants inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house have been providing the perfect mix of drama, keeping the fans thoroughly entertained. As the show approaches its finale, a special 'Ticket to finale' task was organized in the latest episode, where the contestants played in teams. Team C, consisting of Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, and Jiya Shankar, emerged as the winners of this exciting task. The 41st episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 had fans at the edge of their seats as another intriguing task was announced for the winners of the Ticket to Finale task.

Who bagged a spot in the finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

Before announcing the task, Bigg Boss declared that Pooja Bhatt's captaincy had come to an end. Next, Bigg Boss introduced the Toy Store task, which involved Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, and Elvish Yadav. They had to gather toys from the warehouse and set up their own stalls. When they heard children screaming, they had to start selling the toys at their stall. Meanwhile, the other participants were given pebbles to use as currency to buy toys from Bebika, Jiya, and Elvish.

During the game, a buzzer would ring, and players had to quickly steal toys and pebbles from other shopkeepers and move them to different stalls. The interesting part was that they had to steal toys from someone's stall they didn't want to see in the finale and place those toys in the stall of someone they wanted to see in the finale. Bigg Boss instructed the housemates to continue the task until the next announcement. Bigg Boss assigned Avinash Sachdev as the judge of this task. Bigg Boss said that the winner of the task was not only going to claim a spot in the finale but will also become the new house captain.

During the task, all the contestants were eager to play and win. Manisha Rani, Aashika Bhatia, and Abhishek Malhan supported Elvish and did their best to help him win. On the other hand, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, and Jad Hadid teamed up to support Bebika Dhurve and Jiya Shankar. Throughout the task, there were several arguments that broke out between Jiya and Aashika, Jad and Aashika, Abhishek and Avinash, and Abhishek and Bebika.

After the task, Bebika had 25 pebbles, while Jiya and Elvish ended up with a tie, each having 58 pebbles. Since Bebika had the least amount of pebbles, Jiya and Elvish Yadav became the top two candidates for the finale. However, as there was a tie between Jiya and Elvish, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to decide whether they wanted to send both of them directly to the finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 or not. Pooja and Abhishek agreed to send Jiya and Elvish to the finale, but the other housemates disagreed. As a result, no one secured a spot in the finale, and currently, there is no captain of the house.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know daily updates about Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani confesses her love for Elvish Yadav, suggests him not to tell any contestant