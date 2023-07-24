Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve mocks Manisha Rani for leaving sanitary napkin in washroom; Pooja Bhatt REACTS

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by superstar Salman Khan, is among the most loved controversial reality shows and has a massive fan following. The show has been treating audiences with no-stop entertainment by providing 24 hrs live feed of the Bigg Boss house. In a recent live feed, Pooja Bhatt was seen having a conversation with Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid. Pooja expressed her concern about Bebika Dhurve's behavior, saying that she mocks people's hygiene and creates unnecessary issues. She mentioned how Bebika had made created a scene of Aaliya Siddiqui earlier for leaving a pad in the washroom.

Pooja Bhatt slams Bebika Dhurve:

The incident started when Manisha Rani left an unused sanitary pad in the bathroom as she was expecting her period. Pooja noticed it and asked Bebika if she had kept it, but Bebika denied it. When Pooja asked Manisha about it, Manisha confessed that it was hers and she picked it up. For Pooja, the matter was closed. But for Bebika, this incident became gossip, and she shared it with Falaq. Pooja was surprised when Falaq asked her about the incident, so she decided to address it in front of Avinash and Jad.

Pooja Bhatt expressed her concern that this wasn't the first time Bebika had indirectly mocked someone's hygiene and made others feel ashamed. She recalled an earlier incident with Aaliya Siddiqui when Bebika had loudly criticized her for leaving a pad in the washroom, creating unnecessary drama. In Falaq's presence, Pooja confronted Bebika for gossiping about Manisha Rani's menstrual cycle and making fun of it. The video of Pooja standing up for Manisha went viral on the internet, earning her praise from netizens for supporting her.

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Falaq Naazz got voted out. Other contestants who were evicted earlier include Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri. Cyrus Broacha had to leave the show suddenly due to family medical emergencies. Currently, there are 8 contestants remaining inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. They are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Aashika Bhatia, and Elvish Yadav.

