Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve reveals why Jad Hadid divorced his ex-wife; Falaq Naazz REACTS to it

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E19: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants are giving their best to survive with each other in the house. It has been over two weeks, and the viewers have witnessed both arguments and friendships forming among the contestants. In the 19th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bigg Boss organized a captaincy task to give other contestants a chance to become the captain by removing the current captain Jiya Shankar.

Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid's clash:

During the captaincy task, Jiya Shankar was targeted by the other contestants to force her to leave her seat. It was a tough situation for Jiya, but Jad Hadid couldn't bear to see her suffering. He passionately encouraged Jiya to stay strong and remain seated. However, Bebika Dhurve was one of the contestants trying to remove Jiya from the seat. Jad became extremely angry and expressed his frustration. Jad told Jiya, "I would hang some people from their f*****g a*s." This angered Bebika, who was already upset with Jad for an earlier incident involving him showing his b*tt to her. Bebika lost her cool on Jiya as well and slammed her for being friends with Jad.

Bebika Dhurve talks about Jad Hadid's past:

Later, Bebika, Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha were seen talking about Jad's behaviour, body language and facial expressions. During this, Bebika Dhurve spoke about Jad's personal life and revealed why Jad Hadid divorced her ex-wife. She told Pooja, "Ma'am do you know Jad's history? His wife was highly educated." Cyrus asked Bebika, "How do you know this?" Bebika said, "He told me when we talked earlier." Pooja interrupted and mentioned that she was not interested to talk about Jad's personal life. Bebika continued, "That's how his history is. He cannot handle stronger women with opinion and dignity. He likes weaker, submissive women who would gel with him."

Falaq Naazz reacts to Bebika's revelation:

As Jiya Shanker passed beside Pooja, Cyrus and Bebika, she heard their conversation about Jad. Jiya then shared this with Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev. Jiya said, "I asked Jad whether he has ever told Bebika about his ex-wife or divorce. Jad told me 'no'." Falaq then shared, "Earlier, Jad used to tell what he likes in a woman and what he doesn't like in a woman. So Jad must have shared his likes and dislikes with Bebika. So Bebika must have kept that in her mind and now she's combining both things." Avinash expressed there is no need for Bebika to discuss Jad's divorce. Falaq said, "Bebika is blabbering."

