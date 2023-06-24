Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve says Salman Khan was betrayed in love, reveals how he wants his partner to be

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E7: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants are making headlines by showcasing their unfiltered personalities on this huge platform. From fights to friendships, the show is witnessing it all and has hooked the attention of the viewers. In the 7th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, emotions ran high as conflicts arose and surprising revelations unfolded. The episode kept viewers on the edge of their seats, offering a rollercoaster of drama and entertainment. Astrologer Bebika Dhurve added an intriguing twist by revealing details of Salman Khan's love life and his ideal partner.

Bebika Dhurve says Salman Khan was betrayed in love:

While chatting, Manisha Rani asked Bebika Dhurve whether Salman Khan was ever betrayed in love. Bebika instantly added, "Bhayanka (horrible)." Further, she shared why Salman Khan is still single and also described what kind of a partner Salman wants. She added, "Jitna khudko rough and tough dikhate hai, emotionless dikhate hai, practical headed dikhate hai, workholic dikhate hai, andar se utna hi naram dil aur pyaar mei dubne wala dil hai. (He portays himself as emotionless, practical and workholic but he's a soft person from the inside)."

Praising Salman Khan, Bebika added, "Salman is very ambitious and he possesses fabulous business skills." She added, "Lekin unko chahiye gharelu, maa baap ki seva karne wali, pati ki seva karne wali, pati ko samajne wali. Shaam ko voh aaye toh pyaar se do baate bolkar unko nivale khilaye aur unko chain ki neend de. Joh din bhar mei unka dimaag mess up hua hai usko soothe kare. Unko aise over ambitious ladki nahi jamne wali, unko grahani jamne wali hai. (But he wants someone who is a homemaker, dedicated to serving parents, serving and understanding him. In the evening, when he comes home she should offer him a meal, and help him to get a peaceful sleep. Someone who can soothe his mind after a hectic day. He doesn't want an overly ambitious girl, he wants someone who will become a homemaker)."

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema for free. The fresh episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

