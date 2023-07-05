Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve takes SHOCKING step against Abhishek Malhan, Jad Hadid after their argument

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is a reality show that has gained a lot of attention from viewers due to its controversial and entertaining nature. This season, Salman Khan is hosting the show for the first time in its OTT version, which has made it even more interesting and popular. The contestants have been locked inside the Bigg Boss house for over two weeks now, and their actions have already become the talk of the town. From the controversy surrounding Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's kiss to Bebika Dhurve's angry outburst, the show has been filled with many controversial moments. In the upcoming episode, a big fight among contestants is expected to make things even more intriguing.

Bebika refuses to cook for Jad and Abhishek:

In a heated confrontation, Bebika Dhurve staunchly stands her ground and refuses to prepare a meal for Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid. Jiya Shankar, the house captain, tries to reason with her, but Bebika remains defiant, disregarding Jiya's authority. As tensions escalate, Abhishek attempts to persuade Bebika, emphasizing the importance of fulfilling their duties without bias based on personal equations. Bebika retaliates, accusing them of displaying poor behavior, prompting Abhishek to call out the unfairness and wrongness of her decision.

Amidst the clash, Bebika firmly orders Abhishek Malhan to leave the kitchen, declaring, "Kitchen mein negativity nahi". In a sharp retort, Abhishek responds, "Tum hi toh negativity ho". It will be interesting to see whether Jiya Shankar takes action against Bebika.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

The contestants evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri. The 9 contestants who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards, and to stay updated with the happenings from the house, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

