Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve's father Pandit Janardhan predicts inmates' future; Avinash Sachdev REACTS

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E47: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan, has been a favorite among audiences since it began. The show is now in its 7th week, and the competition among the contestants is becoming tougher. In the 47th episode, the contestants had the special opportunity to meet their family members after 46 days, and it was an emotional moment for everyone. Bebika Dhurve met her father, Pandit Janardhan Dhurve, who is a well-known astrologer and popular among celebrities. She was overwhelmed with emotions upon seeing him.

Pandit Janardhan Dhurve predicts Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants' future:

In the 47th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Bebika Dhurve's father, Pandit Janardhan Dhurve, met all the contestants as he entered the house. Bebika requested her father to predict Manisha Rani's future concerning her marriage. Pandit Janardhan told Manisha that she is determined and independent and mentioned that she might get married in 2024. This made Manisha happy with the prediction.

Abhishek Malhan:

Abhishek Malhan also asked him to predict his future. Pandit Janardhan mentioned that Abhishek's life improved after the age of 24, and he might have wasted a couple of years after his studies, which Abhishek agreed to. The astrologer told Abhishek that his business and career in the entertainment world will be very successful. He predicted that Abhishek will earn a lot of money between the ages of 28 and 36. Moreover, he mentioned that Abhishek's wishes will be fulfilled, and he will get married after the age of 28, possibly at 29, finding a partner according to his desires.

Jad Hadid:

When Jad Hadid asked Pandit Janardhan about his future, the astrologer first predicted Jad's past. He said that between the ages of 19 and 21, Jad worked hard on self-improvement. Then, regarding his future, Pandit Janardhan told Jad that his good times started after the age of 36. Jad inquired about getting back together with his ex-wife, but the astrologer advised against it. He said that thinking about it wouldn't be good, and even if both of them agreed to reconcile, there would be no peace between them. Instead, Pandit Janardhan predicted that Jad would find love again in the future.

Avinash Sachdev:

Predicting Avinash Sachdev's future, Pandit Janardhan shared that Avinash's previous business endeavors didn't go well. However, he assured Avinash that he would start earning good money from the ages of 38 to 52. Pandit Janardhan then delved into Avinash's past, mentioning that his previous marriage was troubled as he and his partner lacked physical intimacy, and his ex-wife didn't have a good relationship with his parents. The astrologer expressed that the separation was a positive outcome, and Avinash will get married again at the age of 39, this time to a divorced person.

Elvish Yadav:

Pandit Janardhan talked about Elvish Yadav's life and mentioned that his early years from 18 to 23 were tough. There were chances that he could have taken the wrong path or become addicted to drugs, but destiny saved him from that. The astrologer predicted that after the age of 29, Elvish would become more spiritual. Pandit Janardhan also told Elvish that although he may seem rude, he has a very kind heart. Elvish asked about entering politics, to which Pandit Janardhan replied that he might enter politics after the age of 36, but he will excel in the entertainment field. Regarding marriage, Pandit Janardhan predicted that Elvish would get married at the age of 30 and find a good life partner.

Pooja Bhatt:

Pandit Janardhan shared with Pooja Bhatt that her past relationships faced failures and betrayals. However, he predicted that her good times began after the age of 45 and significant changes would occur in her life around the age of 51. The astrologer mentioned that Pooja might soon meet a wealthy man who will be younger than her by 7 or 9 years. Pandit Janardhan suggested that this man would become her lifelong companion.

Avinash Sachdev reacts to his predictions:

While conversing with Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev disagreed with some of the things Pandit Janardhan Dhruve predicted about his married life. Avinash mentioned that the predictions were not entirely accurate. He clarified that although there were issues in his marriage, Pandit Janardhan's statement about the lack of physical intimacy between him and his wife was not entirely true. It did happen, but it occurred later in the relationship due to other problems. Avinash also clarified that the prediction about his ex-wife not wanting to settle with his parents was not true.

