Bigg Boss OTT 2: Being abandoned by parents after birth to modelling career; 5 things to know about Jad Hadid

As the second season of Bigg Boss OTT continues to draw attention and get more interesting with each turn of events, one contestant who has captured the attention and intrigue of viewers is Jad Hadid. Ever since the announcement of his participation in Bigg Boss 2, viewers were eager to know more about the good-looking hunk. He is particularly famous among the female contestants. Viewers have already witnessed a love triangle between Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, and Akanksha Puri.

5 things to know about Jad Hadid

Known for his unique life journey and striking looks, here are five things to know about Jad Hadid.

Jad Hadid was abandoned by parents

Jad Hadid's early life was marked by adversity as he was abandoned by his parents shortly after birth. In one of the recent episodes, he shared how his parents got divorced and he was left alone at the house at the age of 3,. He ate garbage and leftovers by a nearby restaurant. He was discovered by his neighbor a few days later. However, he overcame these challenging circumstances and forged his path to success, becoming an inspiration for many.

Jad Hadid's real name

Jad Hadid's real name is Mohammed Hassan Hadid. He grew up in an orphanage that adopted him when was 7 years old.

Rise to modelling fame

Despite the hardships he faced, Jad Hadid's determination and striking appearance led him to pursue a career in modeling. From the age of 11. he has been acting in commercials and other small shoots. With his chiseled features, expressive eyes, and impeccable style, he made a name for himself in the Lebanon fashion industry.

Jad Hadid's personal life

In 2017, Jad Hadid tied the knot with fitness model Ramona Khalil in 2017, however, they got divorced and Jad is now co-parenting their daughter, Cattleya Hadid. He shares a good bond with his daughter and often shares photos and videos on Instagram spending time with her.

Jad Hadid's acting debut

Jad is one of the wealthiest and most well-known models in the Middle East. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant also tried acting and made his acting debut with Out Loud in 2011. He made his web series debut in 2020 with Debtelle.

