Bigg Boss OTT 2 BFFs Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia REUNITE; share fun video

While Bigg Boss 17 has begun and is grabbing a lot of attention, people are also keen on knowing more about the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which was a mega success. It was widely viewed while the show's contestants dominated the social media space. Elvish Yadav created the history of being the first wildcard contestant to lift the winner's trophy of any reality show. Abhishek Malhan was the first runner-up, followed by Manisha Rani, who finished in the third spot.

Now, contestants and good friends Aashika Bhatia and Manisha Rani met after a few months and even treated the fans with a special reel. Read along to know more;

Bigg Boss OTT 2's Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia reunite

Two popular contestants and BFFs from Bigg Boss OTT 2 had a mini-reunion. Aashika Bhatia and Manisha Rani reunited after months and also posted a fun reel on Instagram, making their fans nostalgic about the good old days.

In the reel, Manisha claims that Aashika has not changed a bit. She is just the same. While Aashika feels happy receiving the compliment, Manisha added, "Chugalkhor and Kamchor." This left Aashika miffed, and she hit Manisha while the song Har Ek Friend played in the background.

Have a look at Aashika and Manisha's fun video



Friendship dominated the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house

Almost everything about Bigg Boss OTT 2 gained momentum, but one thing that stood out was the friendship shared between Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan). They together coined the term FAME for their group (Fukra, Aashika, Manisha, Elvish). They had a ball of a time together in the house. The group used to crack jokes, goof around, argue, and make up. Fans loved the bond that they shared.

Manisha Rani's projects post Bigg Boss OTT 2

Manisha Rani got immense popularity with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Right after the show's finale, Manisha shot a music video with Tony Kakkar titled Jamna Paar. She also shot a music video with Elvish Yadav titled Bolero, while her music video with Parth Samthaan is yet to be released. Manisha was also in talks for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

