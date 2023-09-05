Bigg Boss OTT 2 BFFs Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve stun in black monokini; attract reaction from Alia Bhatt

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, proved to be a season full of controversies and featured several well-known personalities from the entertainment industry. The season was packed with heated arguments and controversial moments, keeping the audience engaged throughout. Amidst all the drama, some genuine friendships blossomed among the contestants. Notably, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve formed a strong bond during their time on the show. They pledged to maintain their friendship even after the season ended, and true to their word, they have remained close friends.

Pooja Bhatt's video with Bebika Dhurve:

Just a few hours ago, Pooja Bhatt took to her social media handle and shared a video with her best friend Bebika Dhurve. In this small clip, we see the divas sporting black monokini as they enjoy their time in a waterfall. Sharing this clip, Pooja used 'Tu Jhoom' song as an audio. This video even attracted a reaction from actress Alia Bhatt and she liked her sister Pooja's post. Several others flooded the comment section with their amazing compliments. Sharing this video with her fans and followers on Instagram, Pooja captioned, "Back to my reality!"

Watch Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve's video here-

As soon as this video was uploaded by Pooja, several celebs also reacted to her post. Sangeeta Bijlani wrote, "So happy to see this (heart emoticon)" Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Kashmera Shah and others also dropped heart and fire emoticons on the video.

Throughout their time on the show, Pooja Bhatt frequently expressed her strong connection with Bebika Dhurve. Pooja and Bebika had also formed a close bond with Avinash Sachdev, Jad Hadid, Falaq Naaz in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Pooja consistently stood by Bebika's side during arguments and also offered guidance when Bebika made mistakes. There were several times when both were seen fighting against the whole house while supporting one another and this proved their bond. Due to their friendship, strong personality and game, Pooja and Bebika were among the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Speaking about the show, Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 whereas Elvish Yadav was declared as the winner of the show.

