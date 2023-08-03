Bigg Boss OTT 2: Check out Karan Kundrra’s top 3 contestants for final showdown

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently racing for the grand finale. With only one week left, the internet is abuzz with netizens promoting their favorite contestants. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house currently has 8 contestants who keep the audience entertained with their clashes and arguments, interesting revelations, and their determination to make it to the finale. As the show is inching towards the grand finale, many celebrities, notably ex Bigg Boss contestants have come forward to show their support for their favorite contestants.

Karan Kundrra picks his top 3 contestants

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra has picked his top 3 contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2. Expressing his love for the show, Karan confessed to following it closely. For the first spot, he chose the YouTuber Elvish Yadav. He praised Elvish for shaking things up inside the house and said, “Is bande ne to Systum hila diya hai! Aur ye top mei pakka hai. (This guy has rocked the system and he will make it to the top for sure)” For the unversed, Elvish entered the show as a wild card contestant. Next, he chose Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, another YouTuber who garnered attention since the very beginning. Karan shared that it is Abhishek's authentic and true-to-self strategy in the game that has won him the audience's love. Lastly, the actor chose Jiya Shankar and highlighted Jiya's unwavering determination to win since the beginning, showcasing her zeal and competitive spirit.

Take a look at Karan's top 3 Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants:

About Karan Kundrra's stint on Bigg Boss 15

Karan Kundrra became the second runner-up of Bigg Boss 15. The actor's girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the winning trophy of the season, and Pratik Sehajpal emerged as the first runner-up. Karan was one of the strongest contestants and netizens wished that he would secure the winning position. Other notable contestants of the season were Nishant Bhat, Jay Bhanushali, and Shamita Shetty. among others.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

Apart from Abhishek, Jiya, and Elvish, other contestants locked inside the house are Pooja Bhatt, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev.

