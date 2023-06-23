Bigg Boss OTT 2: Commenting on Salman Khan to roasting MC Stan; Here are Puneet Superstar's 5 viral statements

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17 and grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers within a short span of time. The reality show, known for its drama, controversies, and intense house dynamics, wasted no time in delivering entertaining and engaging content. With a unique digital format, the show offers fans an immersive experience, with 24/7 live feeds and exclusive access to the lives of the contestants. From fiery arguments to unexpected alliances, the second season of Bigg Boss OTT promises to keep audiences hooked with its thrilling twists and turns, making it a must-watch.

It was the first time on Bigg Boss that a contestant got evicted just within 24 hours of the show's premiere. It was none other than Puneet Superstar! Puneet Superstar, social media influencer known for his comic videos, started putting toothpaste on his face, pouring floor cleaner on his head, and allegedly, even leaving skid marks on the toilet seat. All of this left everyone in the house frustrated, and this led to Bigg Boss asking the contestants if they would like to adjust with him, to which the majority of contestants voted against, and Puneet made an exit from the house.

After getting evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 within 24 hours, Puneet Superstar came live on Eloelo App and made shocking statements about Salman Khan, MC Stan, and the contestants of the show which caught everyone's attention.

Here are Puneet Superstar's 5 viral statements:

Puneet talks about Salman Khan's love life:

At the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan asked Puneet Superstar about not having a girlfriend, the social media influencer has now reacted to it after getting evicted from the house. He said, “I want to say to Salman Khan, does he have a girlfriend? One comes another goes. So I want to say that Salman Khan is also single and I am also single.”

Puneet said Salman Khan was 'nervous' seeing him:

Puneet shared his experience of meeting Salman Khan for the first time at the show's premiere, mentioning that Salman appeared 'nervous' upon seeing him. He said, “Salman Khan was also nervous after seeing me on stage. Earlier, he was talking with the other contestants but when I came, he might have thought what mad person or talented person has come and that’s why he was silently standing there and he directly showed me the way to the house’s entrance.”

Puneet slammed Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan:

In a recent video, Puneet Superstar strongly criticized MC Stan, who was a panelist on the show. Criticizing MC Stan, Puneet said, "Bigg Boss jaae bhaad ki bhatti mein. Saala mujhe kisi ki zaroorat nahi hai. Puneet Superstar star tha, star hai aur star rahega. Aur main ye batana chahta hu ki MC Stan tu saale keede makode, mereko aake lalkaarta hai, meri comedy ke peeche aake lalkarta hai toh mere dosto jaldi se Elo Elo app download karlo, kyuki Puneet Superstar kal shaam ko yahan par 4 baje live aane wala hai aur sabka ek ek karke band bajane wala hai. Toh tum log saale nalle, berozgaar, bhikmange ye sochte ho ki Puneet Superstar ke dwara live aakar star ban jaoge lekin Puneet Superstar star tha aur rahega."

"(Bigg Boss can go to hell. I don't need anyone. Puneet Superstar will always be a star. This insect MC Stan challenged me and my comedy. Friends quickly download the Elo Elo app where I will be live at 4 pm tomorrow and pull up everyone one by one. All you useless, jobless, penniless people want to ride on my success, but Puneet will always be a star).”

Punnet body-shamed female contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2:

In the live video, Puneet body-shamed the female contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and said, "The girls on Bigg Boss OTT 2 have ugly faces, and there is no use in applying powder to their faces. When they come out of Bigg Boss house, they should get plastic surgery done, and then only they can look good, putting powder and makeup will be of no use."

Puneet insulted all contestants:

During the live video, Puneet Superstar shared his thoughts about his fellow contestants and expressed his opinions by stating, "Vo sab mere aage bacche hai, mere saamne unki koi value nahi hai. Vo sab mere per chhoote hai. (They have no value and they touch my feet)."

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

After Puneet Superstar's eviction, the contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, and Pooja Bhatt. Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, premiered on June 17, and it can be watched anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select for free. The fresh episodes of the show roll out every day at 9 pm on the Jio Cinema app.

