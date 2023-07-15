Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Aashika Bhatia’s net worth will surprise you

Aashika Bhatia is one of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry. She is known for essaying the role of Gunwant Kaur Ahluwalia in Sony TV’s family drama Parvarrish- Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi. She has also played a supporting character to megastar Salman Khan as his younger sister in his 2015 blockbuster film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Aashika also enjoys a tremendous fan following on social media for her fun videos and keen fashion sense.

Aashika Bhatia made a wild card entry in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Recently, she and Youtuber Elvish Yadav made a surprising entry as wildcard contestants in the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Aashika and Elvish were welcomed by the taskmaster of the show. She has already started to make a buzz on the show with her personality and game plan.

Take a look at her post that she made before making an entry into Bigg Boss OTT 2 :

Aashika Bhatia’s family background

Aashika Bhatia was born on 15 December 1999 in Surat , Gujrat. Aashika’s father Rakesh Bhatia is a local businessman while her mother Minu Bhatia runs a salon. However, her parents separated and she moved to Mumbai with her mother. She shares a close bond with her mother.

Aashika Bhatia’s struggle story

Aashika made her debut on the small screen in the show Meera essaying the titular character. She dropped out of school and shifted her entire focus to her acting career. She starred in the popular show Parvarish and also went on to play a supporting role in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She also underwent an impressive weight transformation by losing 12 kilograms in a year. Thereon, she started posting videos on Instagram and YouTube which made her a social media sensation. At present, She has over 5.7 million followers on Instagram.

Aashika Bhatia’s net worth

At present Aashika has a net worth income of 14 crore Indian rupees. The majority of her income comes from her YouTube vlogs, shows and brand collaborations.

ALSO READ: Viraj Ghelani is an upset kid for not getting any attention from Rupali Ganguly; Guess who stole the show?