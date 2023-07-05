Did you know Saroj Khan changed lives of Falaq Naazz's family? Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant's mother reveals

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant and actress Falaq Naazz is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world. Currently, she is seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Falaq Naazz's mother, Kehekshan, recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan's chat show and spoke her heart out. Kehekshan spoke about her life struggles, revealed how her elder daughter Falaq Naazz has been like a mother figure to her siblings, and shared how late choreographer Saroj Khan changed their lives. Falaq's mother also spilled beans about many other facts.

Falaq's mother reveals how Saroj Khan changed their lives:

While talking to Siddharth, Falaq Naazz's mother Kehekshan shared how Saroj Khan changed their lives completely and was like a godmother to her daughters, Falaq Naazz and Shafaq Naaz. Sharing how it all happened, Kekekshan said, "I was not doing well financially. One day I read in the newspaper that Saroj Ji is here in Meerut and is taking auditions of kids for her classes. After seeing this advertisement, I told Falaq and Shafaq that you both should go for this audition. However, Falaq and Shafaq denied to go saying that the cost of their form is Rs. 500 and eventually they will end up wasting Rs 1000 and would not get selected. They denied doing it. But, I was keen to send them for the auditions. I got the form for Rs.1000 though that money was extremely important to me but then too I got that for my kids."

Further, Kehekshan added, "I showed two forms to Falaq and Shafaq and asked them to fill out the form and give the audition. They both also got upset that I wasted Rs. 1000, but I insisted them to fill out the form as I knew that they have talent in them. I told them not to think about the future, and just think about now and give the auditions. They got happy, and we choreographed and prepared for the audition. After giving the auditions, they got selected for the second round. I knew they would get selected because they were talented. They then got selected for the third round as well. We all were very happy."

Falaq's mother continued, "Till they reached the third round, Saroj Ji grew very fond of Falaq and Shafaq. She used to praise both of them in front of the media. Saroj ji (Saroj Khan) also sponsored Falaq's fees however I had to arrange Shafaq's fees. I sold my gold bangles to arrange Shafaq's fees as I never wanted Shafaq to feel that I have only prioritized Falaq and didn't let her do the course. So both of them completed the course, and after six months, there was a parents' teacher meeting during which I met Master Ji (Saroj Khan). She just told me one thing that changed our lives drastically. She told me that my daughters are very talented and if I want to make their lives successful, I should come to Bombay."

Shafaq Naaz's mother, Kehekshaan, shared that Saroj Khan didn't know that she was a single mother to four kids. But, when Saroj Khan told Falaq's mother about coming to Bombay, Kehekshan decided to seize the opportunity and took the risk of coming to the city of dreams without having any contacts and without having enough money.

Speaking about Falaq Naazz, she has 3 siblings, Shafaq Naaz, Sheezan Khan and Ahaan.

