Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani's father proud of her, says she made him famous

The clock has started ticking on Bigg Boss OTT season 2’s finale. Among the unique and strong contestants, this season was the popular social media influencer Manisha Rani. She is one of the most loved contestants this season and has all the potential to be the winner. In a recent interview with Tellychakkar, Manisha Rani’s father Pramod Kumar opened up on her journey and how he is blessed to have a daughter with her.

Manisha Rani’s father is proud of her journey in the show

Social media sensation Manisha Rani was one of the most celebrated contestants on the show. Manisha’s father recently sat down for an interview with Tellychakkar to talk more about her journey and how he feels blessed to have a daughter like her. He said,”I am really proud of her journey and she has made me quite famous. I feel blessed to have a daughter like her.” On being asked about Elvish Yadav’s father asking her to stay away from him and Jiya Shankar’s mother not behaving well, he said, ”Everyone has their opinions and views, I cannot give opinions on anyone as for me everyone is the same. Although Bigg Boss is known for fights I went there to only support my daughter so I did not fight with anyone asking why they are doing this to her. She is just playing her game.”

Take a look at a clip of Manisha and her father from the show

He further added on Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav’s bond with the social media sensation and if they are using her since she is naive, ”I do not really think so but I cannot figure out what they are exactly thinking and what they are not. Ever since the beginning, I did not like the game of Elvish and Abhishek and even her friend Jad is playing the game I could not understand his language but he conducted himself well on the show.”

In the current episodes, Manisha Rani is seen showing her liking for Elvish. Although she is trying to make him feel jealous she has made it clear that it is all for the game and there are no feelings involved. She also shares a good friendship with contestant Bebika Dhurve and attempts to guide her in the game.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will host its grand finale on 14th August 2023. Abhishek Malhan has already secured his place in the finale after winning the Ticket To Finale task. On Weekend Ka Vaar, the trophy of this season was unveiled.

