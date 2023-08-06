Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid get evicted from Salman Khan-led show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 E51 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bigg Boss OTT 2 weekend ka vaar episodes are filled with shocking and surprising revelations and tense evictions. Superstar Salman Khan leaves no stone unturned to entertain the audience with his exceptional hosting mettle. Speaking about today's weekend ka vaar episode, it was filled with entertainment, excitement, and shocking ups and downs. Raftaar and Bajao star cast, including Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma graced the show. Singer Neha Kakkar entered the Bigg Boss house and performed a fun task with the contestants leaving them happy.

Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Speaking about the nomination task, out of 8 contestants, 4 inmates were nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 in the 7th week. Bebika Dhurve and Elvish Yadav nominated Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan nominated Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Pooja Bhatt nominated Manisha and Jiya and Jad nominated Avinash. As a result, Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev and Manisha Rani were nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

In the 51st (weekend ka vaar) episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, host Salman Khan left the contestants shocked by announcing double elimination. Salman asked the contestants to name the nominated contestants who would get evicted from the show. Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid and Manisha Rani's names to get evicted. Salman then announced that Avinash and Jad Hadid are two contestants to get evicted in the 7th week of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Thus, Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid's journey came to an end in Bigg Boss OTT 2 house after 51 days. Jiya got teary-eyed as she bid goodbye to Avinash.

Update on Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Apart from Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid, the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naazz and Aashika Bhatia. Cyrus Broacha had to leave the show abruptly due to a family medical emergency.

Now, the top 6 contestants who have reached the finale week of Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek is already a finalist. The other five contestants will compete in a task to secure four spots in the finale and become the top 5 finalists. It will be exciting to see who makes it to the final five. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to take place on August 14.

