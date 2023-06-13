Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants: Falaq Naaz to Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui; Check out first look

Bigg Boss OTT 2, the highly anticipated reality show, has created a buzz among fans and viewers. With its unique format and entertaining drama, the show promises to captivate audiences once again. Hosted by Salman Khan, the second season brings in a fresh batch of contestants, ready to compete for the coveted title. With the blend of personalities, conflicts, and friendships, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is set to deliver an exciting and thrilling journey that will keep fans hooked throughout the season.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants:

Keeping janta the asli boss, this season of Bigg Boss OTT promises to be never-seen-before with 24-hour live nonstop entertainment and multi-cam action. Jio Cinema has now dropped glimpses of all the 13 contestants that will enter the house, unveiling their journey with alias names of Astro Baby, Hero No 1, Habibi, Insaan, TeekhiPuri, Drama Queen Breaking News, Goat One Piece, Womaniya, Superstar, and Heroine to name a few.

Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz are confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises several exciting additions and twists. This season introduces audience participation, empowering viewers with ultimate control over the game. They will have the power to influence the outcomes of daily tasks, an exceptional move in the show's history. The official promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2, released on June 8, has taken the internet by storm, and ardent fans just can't wait for the show to stream online.

The wait for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is almost over, as it is all set to start streaming on OTT platforms from June 17, 2023. The viewers can catch the show anytime on Jio Cinema and Voot Select, and best of all, it can be enjoyed for free on these platforms. So mark your calendars and get ready for the entertainment extravaganza that Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to be.

