Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants’ Net Worth: Pooja Bhatt to Abhishek Malhan; Explore their big fortunes

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan is currently in its last few weeks. According to the latest happening inside the house, the contestants recently had an emotional encounter as their family members entered the house to show their support. The current season of the reality show has contestants from diverse backgrounds; from Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt to social media content creators, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and others. This is one of the reasons why the drama inside the house never stops.

Net Worth of Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

The contestants that are locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, and Jiya Shankar. Aashika Bhatia was the most recent contestant to get eliminated. Since Bigg Boss loyalists always remain curious to know more about their contestants, we bring you a list of the net worth of all the contestants inside the house.

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan

Abhishek Malhan, a prominent YouTuber who has a channel called Fukra Insaan has garnered considerable attention inside the house. Known for his unique and original content, he has three YouTube channels which are his sole income stream. With around 7 million followers on YouTube and 4.2 million followers on Instagram, he earns almost Rs. 10- to 12 lakhs monthly from his channels. His net worth is approximately RS. 2 crores. One lesser-known fact about Abhishek is he is also a musician and has more than 10 songs to his credit.

Avinash Sachdev

Avinash is a popular face in the Indian television industry. The actor has been featured in many successful TV shows, including Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Ek Baar Phir and Choti Bahu. His bonding with Falaq Naazz inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house became one of the most talked about topics in the last few weeks. The much-loved actor of small screen has a net worth estimated to be around Rs 20 crores.

Bebika Dhurve

The dentist, astrologer, actress, and now reality show contestant, Bebika Dhurve has an approximate net worth of Rs. 1 crore. She is best known for her role as Aishwarya Khare in Bhagya Lakshmi. Other TV shows that she has been part of in the last few years include Pavitra Bhagya, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Kundali Bhagya. The actress has created quite some stir inside the house with her predictions.

Elvish Yadav

Another popular YouTuber, Elvish Yadav hails from Gurugram. The 25-year-old who started his content creation journey in 2016 has two channels, 'Elvish Yadav Vlogs' and 'Elvish Yadav'.He has more than 5 million followers on Instagram and above 4.7 million subscribers on YouTube. The young social media sensation also has his own clothing line, 'systumm_clothing'. His main source of earnings is from his YouTube channels, and brand collaborations. His net worth is estimated at Rs. 2 crores. Elvish also owns the following luxury cars:

Porsche 718 Boxster

Hyundai Verna sedan

Toyota Fortuner SUV

Jiya Shankar

This contestant is a popular face in the Hindi as well as the South television and film industry. Jiya Shankar rose to fame with the role of Dr. Iravati "Ira" Desai Pandey in Meri Hanikarak Biwi. Following this, she starred in many TV shows and Telugu films. Last year, she was seen in the Marathi film Ved. The Pishachini actress has a net worth of Rs. 2-3 crores. Her main source of income is films, serials, and brand collaborations.

Jad Hadid

Jad Hadid, the Lebanon model's story is the perfect inspiration for rags to riches. In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, he opened up about his childhood struggles. He was adopted at the age of 7 and raised in an orphanage. He rose to fame with his modeling stint. Jad has been acting in commercials and other small projects since the age of 11. The 37-year-old has been the face of many international brands and has a net worth of around Rs. 10 crores.

Manisha Rani

The bubbly contestant, Manisha is also a popular social media content creator and dancer. She struggled hard to make a name for herself. Her net worth comes to around Rs. 1 crore.

Pooja Bhatt

Well, this Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant needs no introduction. The actor and filmmaker, Pooja Bhatt surprised everyone when she entered the house as a contestant. The Bollywood actress lives a lavish lifestyle and has a net worth of Rs. 47 crores. Her garage has two swanky cars:

Audi Q7

Toyota Fortuner

