Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha feels Jiya Shankar is bullying Manisha Rani; Find out why

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E18: The Bigg Boss OTT 2 house proves to be an unpredictable space where twists and turns constantly reshape the contestants' game. With the audience being in power, the sudden eviction of the contestants and nominations has been the major highlight of the season. Speaking about the current situation, Abhishek Malhan, who was the captain of the Bigg Boss house, was called out by Bigg Boss for breaking house rules as he slept. Thus Bigg Boss announced captaincy tasks in which Jiya Shankar emerged as the winner. Read further to know what happened between Jiya and Manisha Rani.

Jiya and Manisha's argument:

In the 18th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani got into an argument over where Manisha could sleep. Manisha explained to Jiya that she couldn't sleep in the bedroom because she was feeling unwell and the air conditioner's temperature there was too cold for her. Instead, she wanted to sleep on the couch outside. However, Jiya told Manisha that switching beds without permission is against the rules, and if she wanted to sleep on the couch, she should ask Bigg Boss for permission.

The argument escalated when Abhishek Malhan and Bebika Dhurve criticized Jiya for not allowing Manisha Rani to sleep on the couch. They argued that considering Manisha's illness, she should be allowed to sleep anywhere for the sake of humanity. On the other hand, Jiya insisted that they should wait for Bigg Boss to grant permission before letting Manisha sleep on the couch.

Cyrus Broacha claimed Jiya is bullying Manisha:

While talking to Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek, Cyrus Broacha claimed that Jiya picked out Manisha for no reason. Cyrus added, "This is bullying. She will lose the captaincy. We will all go against her. Talk to her." After this Falaq Naazz dragged Jiya into the bedroom and Avinash accompanied them. Falaq convinced Jiya that she should allow Manisha to sleep on the couch. Falaq pointed out that if Bigg Boss had an issue with it, they would have mentioned it. Jiya explained that she was discussing the matter with Manisha when Abhishek and Bebika interrupted, not letting her fully address the issue. Jiya eventually spoke to Manisha, and the argument came to an end.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

