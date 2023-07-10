Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha makes an abrupt exit from Salman Khan-led show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 24: Expect the unexpected! When it comes to the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss, everything is possible! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been successfully entertaining the audience ever since it premiered. The show has been keeping the audience hooked with surprises and dramatic twists. From unexpected evictions to surprising alliances, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been a rollercoaster ride. The contestants' unpredictable behavior and the intense tasks have kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The 24th episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show was nothing different!

Cyrus Broacha makes an abrupt exit:

In the 24th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Cyrus Broacha made a sudden departure from the reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss called Cyrus into the confession room and informed him that, due to medical emergencies, his family wants him out of Bigg Boss house and for humanitarian reasons he is being allowed to go out of the house. Upon hearing this news, Cyrus had to leave the house directly from the confession room without bidding goodbye to the other contestants.

Bigg Boss then shared this news with the remaining contestants, which came as a shock to everyone. Bigg Boss instructed the contestants to pack up Cyrus' belongings as he wouldn't be returning to the house. This announcement left Bebika Dhurve emotional and she burst into tears. The others were also saddened by the news of Cyrus' exit.

In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, Cyrus Broacha was shown pleading with Salman Khan to allow him to leave the house. Salman and the other contestants made efforts to persuade him to stay. However, Cyrus explained that staying in the house was negatively impacting his physical and mental well-being, and he urgently wanted to go back home.

About Bigg Boss OTT Season 2:

Apart from Cyrus Broacha, the contestants who are evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 are Puneet Superstar, Palak Purswani, Aaliya Siddiqui, and Akanksha Puri. The 8 contestants who are currently locked inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Avinash Sachdev, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt.

Apart from Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan, all contestants were nominated to get evicted this week from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. However, Salman Khan announced no evictions, and all were saved. Along with this, the host also announced that Bigg Boss OTT 2 got a two-week extension. With the show pushed for a fortnight, the finale date is now August 13.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 started streaming from June 17 onwards.

