Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 10: Manisha Rani crying to Abhishek Malhan body-shaming Bebika Dhurve; 5 top scenes

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E10: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is living up to its promises, consistently providing entertaining content without missing a beat. From intense fights to heartwarming friendships, the first week of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has captivated the audience's attention. The 10th episode continued the trend, delivering an equally entertaining and engaging experience. Packed with intriguing moments, the 10th episode took the viewers on an exhilarating rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 10th episode:

Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri's conversation:

It all started when Akanksha Puri told Avinash Sachdev to tell Jad Hadid that she doesn't like Jad touching her. While talking to Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid expressed that he felt disgusted when Akanksha told this to Avinash as he was doing it with an innocent approach. Jad also told Pooja and Bebika that she was also hugging him and holding his hands.

Jad Hadid confronted Akanksha about her statement to Avinash regarding his physical touch. Akanksha clarified that she takes time to build trust and shared her past experience where her ex-boyfriend from Bigg Boss had spoken disrespectfully about her, leading to her fear of entering into relationships. Jad revealed his emotional nature and how he easily expresses his affection physically. Akanksha explained to him that she tried changing and getting comfortable with her close ones but she couldn't and thus requires time.

Nominations Task:

In today's episode, the nomination task took place, where Falaq Naazz was saved from the nominations as she is the house captain. Akanksha Puri was not allowed to nominate anyone as she chose to get out of jail and sacrifice her opportunity to nominate. After the task, the contestants who got nominated to get evicted were Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui.

Abhishek Malhan body-shaming Bebika Dhurve:

While Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan were talking, Aaliya Siddiqui called Abhishek during which Bebika passed a comment and said, "Kala kauva kuch khayega. (The crow wants to eat something)." This angered Abhishek and he body-shamed Bebika by calling her "truck." Bebika then complained about this to Pooja Bhatt and said that Abhishek got this tag from Salman Khan and the audience and she just repeated it.

Manisha Rani and Bebika's argument:

Bebika Dhurve blamed Manisha Rani of smiling when Abhishek Malhan called her "truck." During the conversation, Manisha attempted to clarify to Bebika that her smile was genuine and not a reaction to what Abhishek had said. Unfortunately, Bebika refused to listen, leading to a minor disagreement between them. Manisha became emotional as she expressed her disappointment, mentioning that Bebika could have raised her concerns privately rather than in front of everyone.

Manisha Rani gets emotional:

After patching up, Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve were seen having a candid conversation. During this Manisha Rani got emotional as she spoke about her parent's separation and recalled her childhood days. Manisha said in Hindi, "My parents never divorced, but when I was young, around 7 or 8 years that time my parents separated. Since childhood, I'm living with my father." This revelation shocked Bebika. Manisha further shared, "I have lived a life without my parents as we took responsibilities at a very young age and understood the world. Even my sister wanted to study in Patna, but she sacrificed her dreams for me and allowed me to fulfil my dream."

Further, Manish continued, "My grandmother asked my father to get married again but my father didn't do it as he thought that a stepmother would not take care of his children. My father sacrificed his life for us. So, I want to give a peaceful life to my father and want to buy an apartment in Mumbai for him." Manisha gets teary-eyed after this revelation.

