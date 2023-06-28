Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 11: Toy factory task to Bebika Dhurve-Jiya Shankar's war of words; 5 unmissable moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E11: Salman Khan's hosted show Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is full of surprises! This season has proven to be a thrilling experience for fans who eagerly follow each episode of this controversial reality show. 10 days already passed since the contestants entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, and they have begun building strong connections with their fellow co-contestants. From shocking evictions to interesting tasks, the show successfully holds the attention of the viewers whenever it airs. The 11th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been equally entertaining as its previous episodes have been.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 11th episode:

Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid's cute interaction:

Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar's brewing chemistry has been the talk of the town since the show started airing. Today, it was seen that Jad hugs Jiya from behind and asks her, "You missed?" Jiya replies, "You don't miss me. You're busy." Jad explains to Jiya that he was busy with other chores and thus he was unable to spend time with her. Jiya teases him and tells him that he should spend time with the other group. She then tells Jad, "When you were upset, I left everything and I was just with you."

Watch a glimpse of their conversation here-

Toy factory task:

In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, the contestants participated in their first team task introduced by Bigg Boss. They were divided into two groups, black and white. The white team consisted of Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, and Abhishek Malhan, while the black team included Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Boroacha, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev. Their task was to create sock puppet toys using materials provided by Bigg Boss.

Pooja Bhatt reviewed the white team's sock puppets, while Aaliya reviewed the black team's toys. Pooja approved 10 sock puppets from the white team, while Aaliya approved only 7 from the black team. Thus, the white team emerged as the winner, gaining access to premium ration, while the black team received only basic ration. Along with ration, the white team were also saved from doing house duties and the whole week only the team black will do house duties.

Watch the video here-

Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan's argument:

During the toy factory task, a heated exchange of words occurred between Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan. While Aaliya was inspecting the sock puppets made by the black team, both teams were instructed to stop working. However, Manisha continued working, which Abhishek pointed out. At the same time, Jad informed Aaliya that Pooja Bhatt had reviewed and approved some of the white team's sock puppets. Avinash then informed Jad that he was not permitted to disclose that information. This led to a verbal spat between Abhishek and Avinash as they defended their respective teams.

Bebika Dhurve abuses Jiya Shankar:

After the task, the white team members, including Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, and Akanksha Puri, were assigning house duties to the black team members. During this interaction, an argument ensued between Jiya and Bebika. While Jiya was speaking, Bebika interrupted with a "Shhhh" gesture, which Jiya objected to and said, "You shhh and sit there." In response, Bebika called Jiya 'b***h. This angered Jiya who then called Bebika 'a*****e' and said, "You don't f*****g speak to me like that. I am not going to take that b******t." Pooja Bhatt intervened and reprimanded Jiya for her language, to which Jiya justified her actions by explaining that Bebika had initially abused her.

Manisha Rani recalls her grandmother's comments on boys:

In a candid conversation with Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan, and Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani shared that she would once take Jad to Bihar. She mentioned that Jad finds her language amusing, but he would be even more entertained by the language spoken by people in Bihar, and in turn, they would find Jad's language funny as well. Manisha also revealed that whenever she had a boyfriend, she would show his picture to her grandmother, who would humorously predict that the relationship wouldn't last. She added that her grandmother used to inquire about her boyfriends and jokingly refer to all boys as dogs.

