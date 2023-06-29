Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 12: Pooja Bhatt breaks down to Akanksha Puri betraying Abhishek Malhan; 5 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E12: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama, and controversies. With a diverse mix of intriguing personalities, the house is a battleground of strategic alliances, unexpected twists, and shocking betrayals. The 12th episode of the Bigg Boss OTT season to was nothing different! From audiences showing their power and evicting contestant to Bigg Boss punishing contestants for breaking rules, the 12th episode was packed with shocking surprises.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 12th episode:

Chaos because of Aaliya Siddiqui:

While Pooja Bhatt was cleaning the washroom, she found a sanitary pad in the bathroom. Pooja asked Bebika Dhurve if it was hers, and she denied it. When Pooja asked Aaliya Siddiqui about it, it was revealed that it is Aaliya's sanitary pad, and she had forgotten to throw it in the dustbin. This left Akanksha Puri, Falaq Naazz, and Jiya Shankar shocked, and they called this act very unhygienic. Bebika was seen telling Manisha Rani that Aaliya purposely forgot the sanitary pad in the washroom to take revenge on Pooja because she cleans the washroom. Aaliya later told Akanksha and Jiya that she cleaned the washroom nicely. However, Jiya and Akanksha explained to her that she can't keep forgetting such basic things as it is unhygienic.

Pooja Bhatt's emotional breakdown:

Suddenly, an alarm rang in the house, signaling an unexpected mid-week eviction. Bigg Boss then announced that the audience has decided on a mid-week eviction, and from the nominated contestants, Jiya Shankar and Aaliya Siddiqui, one would be evicted. After this, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to take a name from Jiya and Aaliya and told contestants to express their opinion on who would get evicted. Everyone took Aaliya's name and stated their reasons for taking her name. Audiences also wanted Aaliya to get evicted, and thus she had to bid adieu to the show midway. After Aaliya's exit, Pooja Bhatt broke down in tears as she remembered the sanitary pad incident. Avinash Sachdev hugged Pooja and consoled her.

Abhishek, Akanksha, and Jiya discussing nomination:

After Aaliya Siddiqui's exit, Abhishek Malhan approached Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar, labeling them as "targets" due to their nominations. The trio engaged in a discussion about nominations and shared their observations about Pooja Bhatt's dominance over others. Abhishek mentioned how Pooja's support has made Bebika Dhurve more arrogant and asserted that Pooja is strategically controlling five individuals in the house. He further expressed his opinion that Falaq Naazz, Cyrus Broacha, and Avinash Sachdev are weak contestants, and Akanksha Puri and Jiya Shankar agreed with him. Abhishek also mentioned that Bebika would be thrown out of the house anytime. Jiya Shankar also added that if the audience support her and by god's grace she would want to be in the house before Avinash Sachdev gets evicted.

Akanksha Puri betraying Abhishek Malhan:

Another alarm rang in the house, and Bigg Boss asked all the contestants to gather. Bigg Boss asked Avinash Sachdev to read the rules from the rule book for the contestants. Bigg Boss then revealed that Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, and Abhishek Malhan were discussing nominations and broke the rule of the house. Bigg Boss also revealed what the trio spoke about Pooja, Bebika, Falaq, Cyrus, and Avinash. This left everyone shocked. Akanksha was seen denying this and said that Abhisehk started the conversation, and she was not discussing nominations. As punishment, Bigg Boss then nominated Jiya, Akanksha, and Abhishek to get evicted from the house. Later, Bigg Boss called Abhisehk in the confession room, and while talking to Bigg Boss, he confessed that Akanksha betrayed him by denying this conversation in front of everyone and revealed that he has now got a reality check.

Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani's argument:

Jad Hadid was seen hugging Falaq Naazz to tease Manisha Rani while she was cooking. They were seen having a fun chat. Bebika Dhurve then shared that Jad used to talk more with Falaq in the initial days. Bebika also said that she told about this to Manisha Rani. However, Manisha then told Bebika that she never told her about this. Everyone laughed out loud. Bebika then called Manisha 'diplomatic'. This angered Manisha, who then lashed out at Bebika for speaking without any reason. Bebika passed another comment on Manisha and said, "Game shuru ho rha hai (Game has now started)." This left Manisha furious. She told Bebika that she doesn't want friendship with her as she always goes below the belt, and she won't listen to her statements.

