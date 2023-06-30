Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 13: Pooja Bhatt-Abhishek Malhan's chat to Falaq Naazz-Manisha Rani's clash; 5 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E13: Bigg Boss Season 2 is all about entertainment, entertainment and entertainment! From unexpected alliances to best friends turning rivals, only the contestants of this controversial show are capable of delivering the right amount of entertainment. It's a platform where personalities clash and secrets unravel, making it a must-watch thrilling reality television show. The 13th episode was indeed filled with entertainment and that left the viewers craving for more. We bring you a list of unmissable moments from today's episode so that you do not miss out on the drama.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 13th episode:

Avinash Sachdev getting angry at Abhishek Malhan:

During a conversation, Abhishek Malhan suggested to Pooja Bhatt that someone should clean the garden area due to its untidy condition. In response, Pooja informed Abhishek that the cleaning duties were being managed by them and the garden would be cleaned as required. In the kitchen area, Avinash approached Pooja and Jad, stating that Abhishek had asked him to clean the garden as it was dirty.

Avinash Sachdev conveyed that according to their cleaning schedule, it was not his turn to clean the garden that day, and Abhishek seemed surprised upon learning this. Later, Avinash mentioned to Abhishek that he should not derive sadistic pleasure from assigning tasks, as it was his responsibility to clean the garden. Avinash added that he could have responded rudely, but chose not to do so.

Bigg Boss task:

Bigg Boss assigned a task to Team Black, consisting of Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, and Falaq Naazz. They were instructed to remove two members from their team and send them to Team White, ensuring an equal number of members in both teams. Team Black decided to send Bebika and Manisha to Team White. Subsequently, Bigg Boss revealed that Team White had to choose only one of the two new members. Team Black, comprised of Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, and Abhishek Malhan, collectively decided to include Manisha in their team, granting her access to premium ration as well.

Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani's Fight:

Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani seem to be endless! The best friends, who are now at loggerheads, were seen arguing again when Cyrus Broacha called them together to solve their differences. Bebika expressed her frustration, stating that Manisha has joined a new group and refuses to acknowledge her own mistakes. The argument between them stretched on for an extended period, with neither side willing to back down. In a heated moment, Manisha retorted that if Bebika couldn't be her friend, then she doubted Bebika's ability to maintain friendships with others as well.

Falaq Naazz and Manisha Rani's clash:

During a task, Manisha Rani took the opportunity to share her opinion about Falaq Naazz. She claimed that Falaq never expresses her own individual opinions and instead relies on repeating points made by others. However, their disagreement didn't end with the task. Falaq and Manisha found themselves engaged in a heated argument, raising their voices and exchanging harsh words. Falaq criticized Manisha for her loud voice, expressing her intolerance towards it. Falaq further accused Manisha of being fake, highlighting the fact that she had severed her friendship with Bebika. The war of words continued, with Manisha attempting to explain her perspective amidst the ongoing conflict.

Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan's chat:

In a heartfelt conversation, Pooja Bhatt confronted Abhishek Malhan about his breach of contract by discussing nominations. She also addressed his behavior after leaving the confession room, highlighting how he raised his voice towards her even though he was in the wrong. In response, Abhishek explained that his reaction was triggered by a comment made by Bebika immediately after he exited the confession room. The two of them engaged in a deep discussion, sharing their perspectives and trying to understand each other's point of view. Eventually, they managed to resolve their differences,

