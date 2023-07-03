Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 16: Jad Hadid getting nominated to Salman Khan bashing Avinash Sachdev; 5 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E16: Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, has been on the air for over two weeks now, captivating viewers with its entertaining and engrossing episodes. Each episode is filled with engaging moments that keep the audience hooked and curious. The weekend ka vaar episodes have their own charm with Salman Khan sharing his opinions about the contestants, lashing out at inmates for their inappropriate behaviour and so on. In the 16th episode, viewers were taken aback by several shocking revelations and unexpected twists. From eviction nominations to surprising moments, the episode was packed with excitement. In case you missed it, we've compiled the top 5 moments that are worth knowing.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 14th episode:

Jad Hadid gets nominated:

As the episode starts, Salman Khan again confronts Jad Hadid for his action of flashing his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve in the argument. He told Jad, "You know your actions were not acceptable." Jad nods and agrees with Salman. Salman continues, "But you were mislead on what is acceptable and what is not acceptable in this country. But you are a grown-up man. You should have known better. You should have figured it out. For that reason, you should be nominated for the next week." Thus Jad becomes the first contestant to be nominated for the next week.

Salman Khan lashes out at Avinash Sachdev

In a fiery turn of events, Salman Khan confronts Avinash Sachdev for his blatant double standards. During the complaint letter task, Avinash didn't hold back in writing numerous grievances about Pooja but failed to address those concerns directly to her face, leaving Salman furious. With a mix of disappointment and anger, Salman declares, "You have become an audience in the show," highlighting Avinash's passive approach to confrontations and calling out his inconsistency. Adding a unique twist to the drama, Salman carves out a special space for Avinash, crowning him as the first-ever audience member inside the Bigg Boss house. This unprecedented move aggravates the tension and raises the stakes for Avinash.

Salman Khan slams Falaq Naazz:

After Avinash Sachdev, Salman Khan pulls Falaq Naazz into the spotlight, accusing her of being Pooja Bhatt's proxy. Salman questions Falaq's inability to form her own opinions and challenges her to stand on her own ground. He sheds light on the instances where Falaq simplifies Pooja's English conversations, leaving her without a distinct voice in the house. But Salman doesn't stop there. He takes it a step further, questioning Falaq's motives for bringing up Abhishek's family and upbringing during their conversations. The tension reaches its peak as Salman demands answers and exposes Falaq's lack of individuality. Falaq later apologises to Abhishek for questioning her upbringing

Jad Hadid aplogoises to Falaq Naazz:

Jad Hadid became emotional and knelt down to apologize to Falaq Naazz for his actions during their argument. Tears streamed down his face as he hugged Falaq tightly, expressing his sincere apologies for causing her distress during the task where she fell sick from eating raw onions with peels. Falaq accepted his apology. However, later on, Falaq admitted to Jad that their bond had lost its spark and would never be the same as it once was. Jad calmly acknowledged her feelings and expressed his gratitude for having the opportunity to meet a sister like Falaq.

Abhishek Malhan gets emotional:

During a conversation with Salman Khan, Abhishek Malhan bravely shared his opinion about Pooja Bhatt and expressed his frustration with always being judged for speaking his mind. He emphasized his respect for every girl in the house and his willingness to apologize when he makes mistakes. Salman acknowledged this and acknowledged that Abhishek and Pooja have a transparent relationship where they sometimes like each other and sometimes don't. Salman also supported Abhishek by pointing out the double standards in how Falaq judges Abhishek's anger while justifying Avinash's anger. Later, near the washroom area, Manisha Rani praised Abhishek, as Salman also spoke in his support. Abhishek confessed to Manisha that he cannot tolerate anyone's comments on his upbringing and parents. Abhishek got emotional and said, "Already I'm missing my parents." While looking at the camera, Abhishek said, "Mummy Papa I love you, I miss you."

