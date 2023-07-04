Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 17: Nominations task to Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani's argument; 5 unmissable moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E17: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama, and controversies. With a diverse mix of intriguing personalities, the house is a battleground of strategic alliances, unexpected twists, and shocking betrayals. The 17th episode of the Bigg Boss OTT season too was nothing different! From nomination tasks to shocking arguments, the episode witnessed several unpredictable moments which left the audiences shocked.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 12th episode:

Bebika Dhurve accepting her mistake:

During a conversation with Pooja Bhatt and Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve openly admitted feeling a sense of guilt after she had a conversation with Abhishek Malhan to resolve their differences. Bebika revealed that when her friendship with Abhishek deteriorated, he found it difficult to connect with others and often isolated himself. Abhishek confided in Bebika, and she realized that her arguments with him during her time in jail had deeply affected his self-respect and confidence. Pooja Bhatt praised Bebika and said, "It's good that you have realised this."

Nominations Task:

Bigg Boss assigned a nomination task to the inmates where they were asked to nominate two contestants and put the rejected stamp on their faces. Abhishek Malhan was saved from the nominations as he was the house captain of this week. Abdu Rozik was present as a guest, and the contestants were instructed not to consider him for the nomination task. Salman Khan decided to nominate Jad Hadid, and as a result, the other contestants were not allowed to nominate him. Once the task concluded, the nominated contestants for the week were Jad Hadid, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash Sachdev, and Falaq Naazz.

Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani's argument:

During the nomination task, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani engaged in a heated argument. Manisha nominated Jiya, claiming that the actress was inactive and hesitant to express her opinions. Referring to a previous task involving onions, Manisha accused Jiya of not taking responsibility for the group's actions and failing to support them. Manisha alleged that Jiya played it safe by being friendly with everyone. Jiya countered, stating that everyone knew who was truly playing the game. Later, Jiya clarified that she was absent when the onion task was planned, and when it was discussed later, she admitted not being involved. The argument escalated, and both participants exchanged harsh words.

Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar patch-up:

Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar had a heartfelt conversation where they mutually decided to maintain a positive relationship despite the evolving dynamics of the house. They expressed their commitment to each other and vowed to preserve their friendship amidst the challenges they were facing. While talking to Jiya, Avinash said, "I called you dumb, you nominated me. It ends here. Clean slate. Let's keep only good and positive things on our slate. There should be no negativity. Whatever I want to say I will say it on your face. When I will talk you will listen, when you will talk I would listen." Jiya too agreed to this, and both hugged and revived their bond.

Abdu Rozik's exit:

Abdu Rozik, a guest contestant in Bigg Boss, bid farewell to the show after spending three days in the house. Before his departure, Abdu was given the opportunity to select four contestants to create fun reels with. He chose Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, and Manisha Rani as his companions for creating entertaining videos in various corners of the house, all set to his song 'Chota Bhaijaan.'

