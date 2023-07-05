Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 18: Captaincy task to Manisha Rani-Bebika Dhurve's patch up; 3 SHOCKING incidents

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E18: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been filled with captivating and intriguing episodes that have kept viewers hooked. From explosive arguments to unexpected twists, each episode has delivered its fair share of entertainment. The clashes between contestants for captainship and the changing dynamics have always been a hot topic for discussion. In the 18th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, several unpredictable moments happened that left the viewers shocked. From Manisha Rani and Bebika Dhurve shifting back to talking terms to Abhishek Malhan losing captaincy, several unmissable moments kept the viewers hooked throughout.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 18th episode:

Captaincy task:

In an eventful episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Abhishek Malhan, the current captain, was caught sleeping by Bigg Boss, leading to a reprimand for not taking his responsibilities seriously. As a result, Bigg Boss announced a captaincy task in which all contestants, except Jad, could participate. The task involved a buzzer placed in the garden area, and the first person to press it would have the power to eliminate a co-contestant from the captaincy race.

Abhishek and Avinash Sachdev were quick to press the buzzer, engaging in fierce competition. Eventually, all contestants were eliminated except Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar. Considering his friendship with Jiya, Avinash made her the new captain. Jiya, as the captain, had to save one contestant from nomination and nominate another. She saved herself and nominated Pooja Bhatt for eviction.

Manisha Rani-Bebika Dhurve's patch up:

An argument erupted between Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani regarding Manisha's sleeping arrangements in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. Manisha explained to Jiya that she couldn't sleep in the bedroom due to feeling unwell, as the air conditioner's temperature was too cold for her. She requested to sleep on the couch outside instead. However, Jiya informed Manisha that changing beds without permission goes against the rules. In the midst of this, Bebika Dhurve sided with Manisha and confronted Jiya, advocating for Manisha to be allowed to sleep on the bed.

Bebika Dhurve told Jiya that she has witnessed Manisha falling severely ill and she can't sleep in the bedroom. Later, when Manisha was confined to the jail area, Bebika was seen providing her with food and engaging in discussions about Jiya's captaincy. When Jiya teased them for getting back together, Bebika shared that she and Manisha have started talking.

Ration Task:

After being elected as the captain, Jiya Shankar was given the responsibility of distributing ration to the contestants in the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house. Bigg Boss instructed Jiya to ensure that the ration was divided equally among all the contestants, except for the one who had repeatedly violated the rules. This contestant was to be put in jail and not given any ration. Following these instructions, Jiya made the decision to put Manisha Rani in jail and withheld ration from her as a consequence of her rule-breaking behaviour. This action created a tense situation in the house, leading to further conflicts and discussions among the contestants.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha feels Jiya Shankar is bullying Manisha Rani; Find out why