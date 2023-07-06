Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 19: Jad Hadid spits while looking at Bebika Dhurve to new Captaincy task; 3 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E19: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 house shocking twists and turns have hooked the attention of the audience who enjoy the high-octane drama delivered by the show. In the 19th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, viewers witnessed Bebika Dhurve's argument with Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid which happened during the captaincy task. Read further to know what happened!

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 19th episode:

Captaincy task:

As Jiya Shankar expressed about feeling stressed after she was made captain, Bigg Boss announced a new captaincy task. In this task, the inmates had a chance to grab the captaincy from Jiya. As per the instructions, Jiya was asked to sit on a seat in the garden area for 3 hours and the contestants who moved her from the seat will become the new captain. Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, and Cyrus Broacha tried their best to move Jiya from the seat but failed. Thus, 3 hours passed by and Jiya remained the captain of the house for the week.

Bebika Dhurve's outburst on Jad Hadid:

During the captaincy task, Jiya Shankar was targeted by the other contestants to force her to leave her seat. It was a tough situation for Jiya, but Jad Hadid couldn't bear to see her suffering. He passionately encouraged Jiya to stay strong and remain seated. However, Bebika Dhurve was one of the contestants trying to remove Jiya from the seat. Jad became extremely angry and expressed his frustration. Jad told Jiya, "I would hang some people from their f*****g a*s." This triggered Bebika and started accusing Jad of not respecting women. Within a few minutes, Jad spit. Bebika then accused Jad of looking at her and spitting. Cyrus Broacha also told Jad that he shouldn't get into a fight. Jad explained to Cyrus that he had a hair in his mouth due to which he spat. However, Bebika got furious at this and slammed Jiya for being friends with Jad.

Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan's argument:

During this argument, Abhishek Malhan called out Bebika for dragging Jad Hadid into every argument. Abhishek told Bebika that if she wants to taunt Jad she should talk in English so that even Jad understands. Abhishek told Bebika that she is wrong as she talking in Hindi. The argument then escalated and Bebika and Abhishek got into a war of words. Later, due to this argument, Bebika decided that she will not cook for Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid.

