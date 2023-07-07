Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 20: Inmates against Jiya Shankar's captaincy to Bebika Dhurve's outburst; 3 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E20: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been filled with exciting and interesting episodes that have kept the viewers hooked. The show features a diverse group of contestants living together in a house, where their every move is captured on camera. From intense arguments and emotional breakdowns to fun tasks and entertaining moments, each episode is packed with drama and surprises. In the 20th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, a huge fight happened as Bebika Dhurve refused to cook for Jad Hadid and Abhishek Malhan. On the other hand, we also saw Falaq Naazz explaining to Jad Hadid to take control over his actions and words.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 20th episode:

Bebika Dhurve's outburst:

In today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, an intense situation unfolded as Bebika Dhurve refused to prepare lunch for Abhishek Malhan and Jad Hadid. Despite Jiya Shankar, the house captain, trying to reason with her, Bebika remained defiant, disregarding Jiya's authority. Abhishek attempted to handle the situation, but Bebika refused to listen. Falaq expressed concern about Bebika's cooking. Avinash confirmed that Bebika wouldn't cook for them. Abhishek approached the kitchen and requested Jiya to change Bebika's duty. But Bebika refused "Jo hata sakta hai hata ke dikhao." Jiya decided to assign Bebika the task of cleaning utensils, which led to a heated argument between them. Despite Pooja's intervention, Jiya and Abhishek stood their ground. Avinash made another attempt to speak to Bebika, but the situation escalated into a major fight.

Jiya Shankar intervened and told Bebika, "Khana mat banaye", Bebika added, "Get out," Jiya abuses Bebika and begins taking things off the stove. Bebika and Jiya push each other and hurl abuses at each other. Falaq tried to calm the situation, but the fight became increasingly intense. Abhishek called Bebika 'Sofa,' triggering another argument. In the end, Jad, Abhishek, and Jiya refused to eat the food cooked by Bebika.

Inmates against Jiya Shankar's captaincy:

During a task announced by Bigg Boss, the housemates were required to express their opinions about Jiya's captaincy and raise any issues they had with it. Bebika Dhurve criticized Jiya for lacking assertiveness and accused her of bias based on an incident during the ration task. Bebika pointed out that Jiya didn't put Jad Hadid in jail despite the incident involving Bebika. She also questioned Jiya's friendship with Jad. For the jury selection, Jiya chose Abhishek, while Bebika chose Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek supported Jiya, whereas Pooja supported Bebika. In the second round, Manisha Rani confronted Jiya for putting her in jail and not fulfilling her captain duties. Abhishek was Manisha's jury member, while Avinash Sachdev was Jiya's jury member. Jiya was found not guilty in the first round but proven guilty in the second round.

Falaq Naazz and Jad Hadid solving their differences:

Avinash Sachdev advises Falaq Naazz to resolve her issues with Jad Hadid. In a sincere conversation, Falaq expresses to Jad the importance of controlling his actions and words. Jad admits his dislike for certain individuals in the house and expresses a desire to leave. Falaq reminds him of his responsibility towards his daughter and urges him not to disappoint her. Jad believes that certain people deserve the consequences of their actions. Eventually, they reconcile their differences and share a hug.

Advertisement

Stay connected with Pinkvilla for the most recent updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naazz blushes after Jiya Shankar teases her and Avinash Sachdev; What's cooking?