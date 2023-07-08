Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 21: Avinash Sachdev-Falaq Naazz's camaraderie to inmates ranking each other; 3 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 E21: Within 21 days, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants wasted no time in revealing their true selves and forming connections that promise to shape the dynamics of the season. Heartfelt conversations and personal life experiences were shared, creating an atmosphere of openness and vulnerability within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. In the 21st episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, several unexpected moments among the contestants dropped the jaws of the viewers and left the audience on the edge of their seats. As the audience eagerly awaits, the next episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, here are some unforgettable moments from the 21st episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 20th episode:

Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz's camaraderie:

Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz have been capturing the audience's hearts with their adorable bond. People can't get enough of their sweet interactions, like exchanging glances and smiling at each other. In the latest episode, they playfully fought over breakfast. Avinash suggested that Falaq shouldn't toast the bread since she could have it with her hot tea. Falaq teasingly responded by telling Avinash not to worry about toasting the bread for her, as she could do it herself. She pretended to ignore Avinash while he tried to convince her. Later, they were seen discussing their playful argument, and Falaq assured Avinash that she wasn't upset with him. Later, Avinash was seen giving Falaq a head massage.

Manisha Rani and Jad Hadid:

In a heartfelt conversation, Jad Hadid opened up to Manisha Rani about his unhappiness. He shared that when he first entered the show, he was doing well, but as time went on, he started feeling down. Jad confessed to Manisha that he made a mistake when he accidentally dropped flour from her hand to prevent her from putting it on Jiya. He revealed that Pooja Bhatt was upset with him because of this incident. Manisha reassured Jad that it's okay if someone is not talking to him, as it wasn't his fault if he is trying to talk to that person. She advised him to maintain a distance from those with whom he doesn't feel like talking. Jad explained to Manisha that he was upset with her because he knew she was a good person who wouldn't intentionally hurt Jiya by putting things on her. Manisha's unexpected behavior had upset Jad.

Inmates ranking each other:

During a task assigned by Bigg Boss, the contestants had to rank each other based on their performance and contributions in the house. Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve, Falaq Naazz, and Manisha Rani were in competition for the 1st rank, while the rest of the housemates settled on other ranks. However, later on, all the contestants came to a mutual decision and agreed on the ranks for each other. After the mutual decision, Jad Hadid ranked 9th, Cyrus Broacha ranked 8th, Bebika Dhurve ranked 7th, Manisha Rani ranked 6th, Avinash Sachdev ranked 5th, Jiya Shankar ranked 4th, Falaq Naazz ranked 3rd, Pooja Bhatt ranked 2nd, and Abhishek Malhan ranked 1st. However, Bigg Boss announced that the ranks did not match the audience's opinion, and the task came to a conclusion.

