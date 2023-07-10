Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 23: No eviction to Abhishek Malhan ousted from captaincy race forever; 5 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 23: The weekend ka vaar episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 left the viewers hooked to their screens. Hosted by Salman Khan, the episode was filled with drama, intense conversations, and surprising twists. The contestants faced the heat as they were questioned about their actions and decisions in the house. Salman Khan's presence added an extra spark to the show. If you missed out on the 23rd episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which was the weekend ka vaar episode, we bring you the top 5 moments from today's episode that will definitely blow your mind.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 23rd episode:

Personality test:

During a task, Jiya Shankar and Manisha Rani were assigned the task of assigning personality trait tags to each other. Manisha described Jiya as a coward, confused, a flipper, double standards, aggressive, useless, and naughty. She cited specific incidents to support each trait she mentioned. On the other hand, Jiya labeled Manisha as an attention seeker, self-obsessed, stubborn, cunning, double standards, a follower, and over-smart. Jiya also provided explanations for each trait she assigned to Manisha,

Audience calls out Jiya Shankar:

As promised by the show, allowing direct interaction between the audience and the contestants, a representative from the live audience virtually connected with Jiya Shankar. The individual raised a point about Jiya's alleged double standards during Palak Purswani's presence in the house. They pointed out that Jiya distanced herself from Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz while maintaining a friendship with Palak, suggesting that Jiya relies on others for survival. Answering the question, Jiya explained that when Palak entered the show she never thought that she would be friends with her again but eventually they ended up talking to each other, and she is happy that she got time to spend with Palak. Speaking about Avinash and Falaq, Jiya said that she was everywhere in the initial days and she was talking to everyone as she was selecting people to make friends.

Abhishek Malhan ousted from captaincy race forever:

As captaincy was one of the most discussed topics this week, Salman Khan announced the task which involved Abhishek Malhan, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid, who have been the captain of the house till now. Inside the BB Verse room, the four contestants were called and asked to present reasons why they believed they would make the best captain. They were also required to explain why the other three candidates were unsuitable for the role. Each contestant expressed their points of view. All 4 stated why they can be the best captain of the house. The other contestants were then asked to select a name from 4 of them who doesn't deserve a chance to be a captain in the house forever. The contestants chose Abhishek Malhan. Therefore, Abhishek was ousted from captaincy forever.

No eviction:

Apart from Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan, the nominated contestants for this week on Bigg Boss OTT were Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Cyrus Broacha. Initially, Salman Khan declared Cyrus, Pooja, and Manisha as safe, playfully suggesting that Bebika had been evicted. However, he then revealed that Bebika was also saved and asked the remaining contestants, to predict who would be evicted from Avinash and Falaq. Eventually, Salman announced that no one would be evicted this week, surprising the housemates with the news.

Falaq Naazz and Manisha Rani:

Terence Lewis made a special appearance on the weekend episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. He entered the house to meet the contestants and conducted an engaging task. In the task, comments were displayed on screens, and the contestants had to guess who made those comments about them. If they guessed correctly, they had to pour dirty water on the person's face. During the task, Falaq Naazz was called forward and asked to guess who had commented on her. The comment was, "Woh aur Avinash, dono heartless hain. Yeh dono aise person hain joh soch ke aaye hai ki mera koi apna padha hai nahi, humko game khelna hai jaha mauka milega. Inn logo ka chalaki, alag level chalaki hai." Falaq quickly recognised it was Manisha and poured the mud water on her face.

