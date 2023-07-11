Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 24: Abhishek Malhan crying to Jiya Shankar-Avinash Sachdev's argument; 5 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 24: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants are giving their best to survive with each other in the house. It has been over three weeks, and the viewers have witnessed both arguments and friendships forming among the contestants. From the shocking exit of Cyrus Broacha to best friends Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar's argument, the 24th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was yet again full of surprises that dropped the jaws of the viewers.

Here are 5 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 24th episode:

Abhishek Malhan's emotional outburst:

After spending 24 days in the Bigg Boss house, Abhishek Malhan became overwhelmed with emotions and started crying while thinking about his parents. Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid were there to comfort him and provide support. Cyrus also encouraged Abhishek by reminding him that he has accomplished a great deal at just 26 years old.

Bebika Dhurve teases Jiya for her bond with Abhishek:

During a conversation with Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve shared her belief that Abhishek Malhan is possessive about her because of Jad Hadid. Bebika also mentioned that Abhishek always supports her. However, Jiya tried to convince her that Abhishek is not her type and there is no romantic connection between them. Jiya then informed Pooja Bhatt about their conversation, and Pooja also expressed her opinion that there doesn't seem to be any romantic angle between Jiya and Abhishek. Jiya then shared this conversation with Falaq Naazz, who claimed that Abhishek has feelings for Manisha Rani, and Bebika agreed with her. Amid this conversation, Jiya playfully teased Avinash Sachdev and Falaq. After a few minutes, Jiya revealed this conversation to Abhishek and both laughed about it.

Falaq comments on Abhishek and Manisha's relationship:

Later, while talking to Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz alleged that Abhishek Malhan is biased towards Manisha and has a soft spot for her. Jiya also agreed with this. Falaq further mentioned that their bond is evident during tasks as well. Falaq explained that Abhishek and Manisha always accuse Jiya and Avinash of being biased towards each other, but they never acknowledge their own interactions. Falaq expressed her intention to confront them about it. Later, Bebika also teased Manisha for her bonding with Abhishek. Manisha blushed after Bebika commented about it.

Jiya Shankar and Falaq Naazz's chat:

Falaq Naazz asked Jiya Shankar if she still feels the same way, considering she hasn't been able to express her opinions in front of Avinash and Falaq. Avinash mentioned that Jiya had previously referred to them as dominant. Falaq then inquired if Jiya still thinks they are dominating, to which Jiya replied with a "no." Later, Avinash expressed his belief that whenever someone talks or suggests something against Jiya, she fails to understand it and immediately defends herself. Jiya countered by saying that she always understands when someone provides feedback. She further explained to Avinash that he and Falaq fail to understand her thoughts and opinions.

Advertisement

Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev's argument:

In a task introduced by Bigg Boss, contestants were asked to engage in gossip about their fellow contestants while the others observed. They had to press a buzzer if they found the gossip uninteresting. Avinash Sachdev pressed the buzzer when Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan were gossiping. Later, Pooja pressed the buzzer when Avinash, Falaq Naazz, and Cyrus Broacha were gossiping. Jiya later informed Avinash and Falaq that Pooja might have pressed Avinash's buzzer as a form of revenge since he had pressed the buzzer earlier. However, Falaq assured her that Pooja wouldn't seek revenge in such a way.

Falaq and Avinash then informed Pooja Bhatt about Jiya's comment regarding seeking revenge. Pooja criticized Jiya for using the word 'revenge' against her and advised her to be mindful of her choice of words. Jiya felt betrayed as she had casually discussed this with Falaq and Avinash, who then shared it with Pooja. Later, Jiya and Avinash had a heated argument and they started listing the favors they had done for each other. Following the argument, Jiya experienced an emotional breakdown, and Abhishek Malhan consoled her.

Stay updated with Pinkvilla to get the latest news and updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha makes an abrupt exit from Salman Khan-led show