Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 25: Avinash Sachdev-Jiya Shankar's shocking patch-up to nominations task; 3 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 25: India's most loved controversial show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, has been doing phenomenally since it premiered. Within 25 days, the contestants of the show have become household names, and their activities are the talk of the town currently. From shocking incidents like the lip-lock to unexpected arguments between friends, the contestants have managed to hold onto the attention of the viewers with their actions. In the 25th episode of the show, the emotional strength of the inmates was put to test during the nomination task, which kept the audience intrigued throughout the episode.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT 2 25th episode:

Nominations task:

The week's nomination task was held in the 25th episode. Bigg Boss asked the contestants to sacrifice their personal belongings and nominate a contestant. Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan were the leaders of the task. Abhishek was saved from the nomination task as the audience saved him in a poll conducted by the makers, whereas Jiya was saved from the nomination as she was the house captain. In the task, Jiya and Abhishek were asked to approve one request in one round and were told to approve those requests who sacrifice their personal belongings and give valid reasons. Thus, Falaq Naazz nominated Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt nominated Falaq Naazz, and Avinash Sachdev nominated Pooja Bhatt. Moreover, the contestants who are nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 house are Falaq Naazz, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Falaq Naazz, and Avinash Sachdev.

Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev's patch-up:

After the nominations task, Jiya Shankar and Avinash Sachdev were seen having an intense conversation where they attempted to solve their differences. Jiya explained to Avinash that she considers him her good friend and has affection for him and Falaq Naazz. Jiya shared that wishes to be friends with them outside of the house as well. Avinash then reshared how he called her 'dumb' in the letter and then she nominated him. Avinash explained to Jiya that he doesn't hold any grudge and he respected her thoughts. He said that he gets confused with her actions as she says something and does the opposite. Jiya understood Avinash's point and apologized for their previous argument.

Manisha and Abhishek's chat about Pooja:

Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan were seen talking about Pooja Bhatt. Abhishek pointed out to Manisha how Pooja Bhatt was also hurt when she was nominated during the task. Manisha agreed to it and said she never had an open conversation with Pooja. Abhishek also agreed with it and recalled how Pooja nominated Cyrus Broacha first then now she nominated Falaq Naazz and mentioned that he doesn't understand why Pooja nominates her close ones.

