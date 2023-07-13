Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 26: Falaq Naazz slams Jiya Shankar to Bebika Dhurve-Abhishek Malhan's brawl; 3 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 26: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been packed with intriguing episodes that keep viewers on the edge of their seats. From intense arguments and emotional breakdowns to unexpected alliances and shocking evictions, the show has delivered plenty of entertainment. The tasks and challenges have brought out the contestants' true colors, leading to conflicts and disagreements. The 26th episode of the show also saw several interesting moments that are truly unmissable for a Bigg Boss fan.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 26th episode:

Falaq Naazz slams Jiya Shankar:

Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid were sitting together when they noticed Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz sitting on the bed. Jad pointed out how cute Avinash and Falaq looked together and called them lovebirds. Falaq jokingly threatened to throw her slippers at Jiya. Jiya playfully teased Avinash and Falaq, calling them "Mr. and Mrs. Sachdev." This upset Falaq, who scolded Jiya for the comment. Avinash was also shocked by the remark. Falaq told Jiya and Jad to stay within their limits and mentioned that they were sitting together too, but no one made any comments. Jad apologized to Falaq, who then expressed her concern to Avinash about Jad revealing their secret. Avinash reassured her that Jad and Jiya already knew. Jad continued to tease Avinash, which made him angry and he told Jad, "Can you shut the f**k up." Avinash asked Jiya to explain to Jad that he shouldn't tease him and Falaq, but Jiya said she already did, and Jad didn't listen.

Captaincy task:

During the captaincy task, Bebika Dhurve acted as the History teacher while Manisha Rani played the Hindi teacher, and the other contestants portrayed students. The objective was to create mischief so that Bebika and Manisha would send them out of the class, allowing them to move to the garden area. In the garden, the contestants had to collect tiffin boxes. Those with the most tiffin boxes could eliminate their fellow contestants from the captaincy race. After the task, the contestants had to give roses to Bebika and Manisha based on their preferences. The contestant with the most roses would also become a candidate for the captaincy. Abhishek Malhan removed Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev eliminated Pooja Bhatt, and Jiya Shankar removed Jad Hadid from the captaincy race. Manisha received more roses than Bebika. Thus the two candidates for the captaincy run are Manisha and Avinash and one of them will be the house captain.

Bebika Dhurve-Abhishek Malhan's argument:

During the task, Abhishek Malhan began teasing Bebika in order to create mischief and get a chance to go out and eliminate a co-contestant during the captaincy race. In response, Bebika told Abhishek, "You would be hurt if I said your parents taught you to misbehave." This made Abhishek very angry, and he criticized Bebika for bringing his parents into the argument. Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and Falaq Naazz also called out Bebika for making comments about Abhishek's parents. Later, Bebika confided in Manisha, mentioning that Abhishek often makes comments about her parents, and she had only done it once, yet he was overreacting.

Advertisement

Stay updated with Pinkvilla to get the latest news and updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2!

ALSO READ: Why did Shafaq Naaz leave her house after fight with sister, Bigg Boss OTT 2's Falaq Naazz?