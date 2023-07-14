Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 27: Captaincy task to Bebika Dhurve-Elvish Yadav's brewing relationship; 3 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 27: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is all set to get more interesting now! While the sudden evictions have been a major highlight so far, the focus now shifts to the unexpected wild card entries. This twist has become a hot topic of discussion among viewers. Bigg Boss continues to captivate its audience with its engaging content, ensuring a constant dose of entertainment. As the show progresses, anticipation grows for what surprises and drama await the contestants and viewers alike. In the 27th episode, the wild card entries of Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav were the major highlight along with a few unmissable moments.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 27th episode:

Captaincy task:

Bigg Boss held a captaincy task where Avinash Sachdev and Manisha Rani were chosen as the participants. They went to the activity area, where Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav were already present as judges. The task required Manisha and Avinash to come up with funny and interesting hashtags for the images displayed on the LED screen. These hashtags should relate to the behavior of the Bigg Boss housemates. Manisha and Avinash provided captions for the inmates' pictures. Aashika and Elvish announced Manisha as the winner of the task, making her the captain of the house for the current week.

Wild card entries:

In the 27th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Aashika Bhatia and Elvish Yadav entered the house as wild card contestants. When Elvish arrived, Bebika expressed her happiness to see him. During a captaincy task, Bebika's picture was shown on the LED screen, and Manisha commented that despite facing insults, Bebika fights with everyone. Elvish corrected Manisha, stating that Bebika wasn't actually being insulted. Bebika appreciated Elvish's response and told Pooja Bhatt, "Elvish defended me. I like this guy. I want him in the house."

After Elvish Yadav entered, Bebika told him that she wanted him in the house because he understood her right away. Elvish also told Abhishek Malhan that Bebika is nice. Bebika and Elvish playfully flirted with each other, and Bebika even served food to Elvish. Elvish complimented Bebika, saying he had heard she is nice and sweet. Bebika even did Elvish's hand reading and called him hardworking and a perfectionist. It was also seen that Bebika and Elvish were having a fun time as they teased Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar.

Later, Manisha informed Bebika Dhurve that Elvish had mentioned his plans to propose to her. Bebika asked Manisha to tell the truth. Manisha explained that Elvish would initially treat her in a playful manner, but he had serious intentions. Manisha also mentioned that Abhishek teased Elvish about looking good with Bebika, and Elvish agreed.

Jiya reacts after Elvish calls her 'TV' actor:

When Elvish entered, he started making jokes about Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar. Later, Elvish approached Avinash while he was sitting alone and asked about his profession. Avinash shared that he is an actor with 18 years of experience in the industry and has been a part of 11 to 12 shows. Elvish then took a dig at Avinash while lying about his profession and told Avinash that he owns a perfume store.

At that moment, Jiya Shankar joined them and sat next to Avinash Sachdev. Elvish asked Jiya about her profession and wondered if she is also a TV actor. Jiya corrected him by saying, "Not TV actor, just actor." Elvish responded by saying that TV actors, big actors, and actors, all mean the same thing. Jiya politely suggested to Elvish to use the term 'actor' only.

