Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 28: Jad Hadid gets shocked hearing Jiya Shankar's age to ration task; 3 unmissable moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 28: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestants are showing their true personalities without any filters and only a few are successfully winning the hearts of the viewers. The episodes are full of exciting moments and unexpected twists that leave viewers eagerly anticipating the next episode. The show's episodes highlight its unpredictable nature, making it a must-watch for fans. The 28th episode of the show also saw several interesting moments that are truly unmissable for a Bigg Boss fan.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 28th episode:

Ration task:

Bigg Boss introduced a task called BB Tour and Travels in which special guests would enter the Bigg Boss house and showcase their expertise. The housemates were instructed to completely ignore the guests, and any failure to do so would result in a negative impact on their weekly ration. The 5 guests who entered the house were social media influencer Dipraj Jadhav, author Miss Malini, social media influencer Snehil Mehra (also known as BC Aunty), RJ Malishka, and social media influencer Danny Pandit. These guests entered one by one to perform the activity and left after Bigg Boss asked them to leave. Despite their serious attempts to distract the contestants, the inmates remained focused on the task. Bigg Boss then announced that their seriousness towards the task was liked by the audience and hence they get full ration for the week.

Manisha Rani gets emotional:

Manisha Rani became emotional after a small argument with her close friend, Abhishek Malhan. The disagreement arose during the captaincy task when Manisha and Avinash engaged in a verbal spat. It started when Manisha attempted to make Avinash's bed, but he objected, stating that he didn't like anyone touching his quilt. Manisha insisted that she had the right to touch it as it was Elvish's bed as well. Manisha also pointed out that the terrace had not been cleaned. Avinash responded by accusing her of creating unnecessary chaos and refused to clean it again.

Manisha then took it upon herself to clean the terrace and expressed to Jad that they should treat the Bigg Boss house as their own home. Abhishek Malhan supported Manisha and engaged in a heated argument with Avinash. However, later, Abhishek advised Manisha to calmly communicate with their housemates if she wants them to listen. Manisha walked off and told Abhishek that she was right, which only made Abhishek more angry. Eventually, Manisha broke down and Abhishek comforted her.

Jad Hadid reacts to Jiya Shankar's age:

In the 28th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, a heated argument erupted between Jiya Shankar and Pooja Bhatt, drawing the attention of the entire house. The disagreement escalated to the point where Pooja resorted to verbally abusing Jiya. Meanwhile, Pooja was engaged in a conversation with Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, and Jad Hadid. During their discussion, Jad Hadid was taken aback upon learning Jiya Shankar's actual age. Falaq and Avinash informed Jad that Jiya was approximately 29-30 years old which left Jad shocked. Jad then revealed that he had assumed Jiya to be 21-22 years old, and as a result, he had treated her like a child, considering he was 38 years old. Pooja commented that Jiya's strategy was to make everyone treat her like a child and said that it was part of her gameplay. Jad then quipped, "I feel so stupid (laughs)."

Advertisement

For all the latest information and updates on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, ensure to follow Pinkvilla to stay up-to-date!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls Jiya Shankar 'toxic', yells 'shut the f**k up'