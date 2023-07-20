Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 33: Elvish Yadav abusing Avinash Sachdev to Jiya Shankar's master plan; Top 3 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 33: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, has been a source of entertainment for over a month now. The show premiered on June 17 and has been making headlines due to the contestants' actions. From the controversial kiss between Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid to Jad showing his b*tt to Bebika Dhure during an argument, the show has grabbed eyeballs for several reasons. The 33rd episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its unexpected moments.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 33rd episode:

Jiya Shankar's master plan:

Elvish Yadav asked Jiya to get him some water, but Jiya was not interested in participating. Still, she quickly went to the kitchen and added liquid soap to the water before giving it to Elvish. While Elvish drank the water, Jiya made fun of him in front of Avinash Sachdev, calling him "dumb" for drinking from a soapy glass. Avinash jokingly suggested she should have added salt instead. When Elvish realized something was wrong with the water, he confronted Jiya Shankar, asking her what she had added. Jiya defended herself, saying the glass wasn't rinsed properly and she wouldn't drink from someone else's glass. Later, Manisha Rani revealed to Elvish that Jiya had added soap, which made him furious, leading to an argument. Eventually, Jiya apologized to Elvish for her prank.

Elvish Yadav abusing Avinash Sachdev:

During the captaincy task, Elvish Yadav was given the role of a strong leader, and he had to assign tasks and work to the other contestants. In the first round, Elvish called out Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naazz, Avinash Sachdev, Abhishek Malhan, and Bebika Dhurve for not doing their duties properly. In the second round, Elvish asked Avinash to sit on a seat and repeat what he said, but Avinash refused, saying he didn't want to participate in the task. This led to an argument between Elvish and Avinash, which ended up in an exchange of abusive words. Elvish indirectly mentioned Falaq, which made Avinash furious, and he refused to continue the task. Falaq also confronted Elvish for dragging her into their fight.

Jiya Shankar biting Abhishek Malhan:

Jiya Shankar playfully teased Abhishek Malhan and asked him if he wanted to be with her or not. Abhishek said he would answer her question the next day, but Jiya wanted an instant reply. Falaq asked Abhishek what he would do about his girlfriend who is outside the house if he agreed to be with Jiya. Both Jiya and Abhishek replied that they would figure it out after the show. They laughed about it. Later, Jiya showed Abhishek some nail marks on her body, and Abhishek called them a sign of love. Jiya then bit Abhishek's hand, saying it was her love sign. Abhishek teased her, jokingly telling her that she can kiss him directly instead of biting him.

