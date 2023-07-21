Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 34: Abhishek Malhan hints at having a GF to Jad Hadid feeling disappointed; Top 3 moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 34: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is keeping the viewers thoroughly entertained with continuous coverage of the Bigg Boss house. With audiences being in power, the show has witnessed sudden evictions, shocking nominations and wild card entrants as well. The audience is in full power and so are the contestants who are leaving no stone unturned to survive in the game till the finale. In the 34th episode of the show, there were many unforgettable moments that an ardent Bigg Boss fan can't afford to miss. From Avinash Sachdev's secret task to Elvish Yadav's dictatorial behavior, the episode was packed with drama, fights, and must-watch moments.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 34th episode:

Abhishek Malhan hints at having a GF:

During Elvish Yadav's dictatorship task, he instructed Abhishek Malhan to sit on the chair and repeat the lines he said. Abhishek followed Elvish's instructions. Elvish then made a playful remark about Abhishek and Aashika and asked him to repeat, "I want to save Aashika, and I want Jiya not to be in the show. But if Jiya proposes to me outside the Bigg Boss house, then I'm ready to get married to her." Abhishek repeated the lines as they were but added at the end, "I am not ready to get married to her." He further clarified, "I am ready to get married, but not with her, instead with someone else."

Jad Hadid feels disappointed:

In a task, Jiya Shankar had to match the lines on placards with the contestants they suited. One question asked, "Who should stop sugarcoating things and say it as it is?" Jiya chose Jad Hadid's name and explained to him that he often has opinions about others but doesn't express them directly. She encouraged him to share his opinions more openly since people take his thoughts as advice and follow them.

Later, Jad Hadid told Jiya that she was only picking on him and bringing up old things, calling it sugarcoating. Jiya clarified that she said it in a light-hearted way, but Jad still felt disappointed, stating that it didn't matter if she meant it in a good or bad way, she still said it. Jad expressed how the word used was not the right one. Jiya then explained that she just wanted him to express his opinions without hesitation.

Jiya Shankar refusing to share a bed with Aashika Bhatia:

Elvish Yadav asked Abhishek Malhan to switch from his bed and sleep with him because he felt uncomfortable sleeping next to Aashika Bhatia as she is a girl. Manisha Rani explained to Jiya and Abhishek that Elvish and Abhishek could share the same bed, while Aashika and Jiya could do the same as they are both girls. However, Jiya declined to share a bed with Aashika Bhatia, saying, "I cannot sleep without Abhishek. I am used to him sleeping beside me." Later, Manisha, Elvish, and Aashika discussed that Jiya didn't want to sleep next to Aashika. Manisha and Elvish told Aashika that she should have objected and slept beside her. They also joked about teasing Abhishek about the situation.

