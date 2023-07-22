Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 35: Avinash Sachdev's fight with Abhishek Malhan, Aashika Bhatia and more; 3 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 35: Another day, and a lot of drama! Salman Khan's hosted reality show, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 has been one of the most controversial seasons. The contestants of the show are trying their best to survive in the game and reach the finale. With wild card entries, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has become even more interesting. In the 35th episode of the show, the contestants were seen competing in the captaincy race during which a major fight happened between Avinash Sachdev and Abhishek Malhan and Aashika Bhatia. Along with this, there were several other unmissable moments that kept the audience hooked.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 35th episode:

Avinash's argument with Aashika:

During the captaincy task, Aashika Bhatia was determined to remove Avinash Sachdev from the competition. She kept removing his clay and even tried to stop him from applying more by holding on to the BB sign. This led to a heated argument and a fight between Avinash and Aashika. Aashika accused Avinash of pushing her and targeting only girls in the task. In the heat of the moment, Avinash called her 'beil' (bull), and Aashika felt hurt and accused him of body-shaming her. She also called out Avinash for hitting her hand while trying to put the clay on the sign. The situation became tense as both contestants exchanged words during the task.

Avinash's war of words with Abhishek:

During Avinash and Aashika's argument, Abhishek Malhan stepped in and accused Avinash of hitting Aashika. Avinash responded by telling Abhishek to mind his own business. This made Abhishek very angry, and they started insulting each other and their argument continued for a while. Bebika intervened during the captaincy task, and the fight paused temporarily. However, after the task, their argument resumed. Avinash brought up an old statement Abhishek made during Elvish Yadav's task, where Abhishek said Avinash would look foolish if he didn't perform the task. Both contestants also accused each other of using a bad tone during the argument. The situation got quite heated between Avinash and Abhishek.

Elvish and Manisha's chat over Jad Hadid:

While talking to Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani shared her concerns about Jiya Shankar manipulating Jad Hadid against her. During the captaincy task, Manisha tried to put down Jad's clay to make Pooja Bhatt the captain. Manisha explained to Elvish that Jad always considers her wrong, even in regular arguments. She worried that since she tried to remove him from the captaincy task, Jiya might use this opportunity to manipulate Jad.

Elvish advised Manisha not to constantly chase after Jad, especially when he treats her poorly. He pointed out that it's not right to pursue someone who doesn't reciprocate the interest. Manisha Rani argued that if she pursued a normal Indian boy and he didn't show interest in her, she wouldn't have pursued him. She mentioned that since they don't speak the same language, it becomes easier for her to flirt with Jad. Elvish then told Manisha that Jad is very old and he understands him better and if Jad is behaving badly with Manisha then it is out of arrogance. However, Manisha was seen disagreeing.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get regular and exclusive updates about Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.