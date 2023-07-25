Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 38: Elvish Yadav comments on Aashika Bhatia's clothes and more; 3 unmissable moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 38: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 takes reality entertainment to a whole new level! Filled with drama, emotions, and intense tasks, the show keeps viewers hooked to their screens. Contestants face challenging situations as they compete for the ultimate prize. With each passing week, the competition gets tougher, revealing the true personalities of the housemates. Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to be a rollercoaster ride of entertainment, suspense, and surprises that leave fans eagerly anticipating every episode. Similarly, the 38th episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 was full of entertaining and jaw-dropping moments that an ardent Bigg Boss fan would love!

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 38th episode:

Jad Hadid's concern over food:

While talking, Aashika Bhatia revealed that Jad Hadid asks her to do small cleaning tasks as he feels uncomfortable doing them. Abhishek shared that Jad also had an issue with them using eggs and made a statement about "eggs flying" when they used some to make cupcakes. Abhishek explained that Jad pays close attention to how much egg they use. Later, when they were getting eggs for breakfast, Jad asked if they were running out of eggs. Abhishek reassured him they had enough and used only the assigned amount. Abhishek playfully taunted Jad for consuming the most eggs while believing they were eating too many. Jad later told others to eat responsibly and not run out of food. Abhishek expressed his disappointment that Jad thinks they eat too many eggs.

Elvish Yadav comments on Aashika Bhatia's clothes:

While talking to Aashika Bhatia, Elvish Yadav asked if she was wearing pants (lower) as she had on a dress. Aashika questioned why he wanted to know. Elvish replied that he didn't care what she wore but suggested she wear pants (lower). Aashika playfully teased Elvish, mentioning how he previously told her to wear an Indian suit and now suggested pants. Aashika and Abhishek Malhan laughed and jokingly called Elvish for having a "lower mentality." Later, Elvish teased Jiya Shankar about her outfit too, asking her to wear pants. Everyone laughed and teased Elvish.

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's brewing chemistry:

During a conversation, Jiya Shankar clarified to Manisha Rani that her bond with Abhishek Malhan is genuine and not just to avoid nomination. She mentioned that she doesn't care about Abhishek's fan following and their friendship is real. Later, Abhishek expressed his desire to cut his hair, and Jiya offered to do it for him. Abhishek teased Jiya, joking about her making hashtags for them to gain followers. Playfully, Jiya teased him back about knowing her plans. Referring to Thugesh's statement, Abhishek playfully asked Jiya if she was getting closer to him for strategic reasons. Jiya responded by teasing Abhishek for benefiting from her actions.

