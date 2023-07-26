Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 39: Abhishek Malhan judging Aashika Bhatia for her actions to nominations; 3 top moments

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 39: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 continues to make daily headlines with its controversial scenes, jaw-dropping arguments, unexpected alliances, and candid revelations. Now in its 6th week, viewers can expect even more entertainment and unpredictable sequences. With each episode, the competition intensifies, keeping fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next thrilling twist. The 39th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was particularly interesting, featuring nominations tasks, unexpected fights, budding chemistry, and enjoyable camaraderie that kept the audience completely hooked.

Here are 3 unmissable moments from Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 39th episode:

Abhishek Malhan judging Aashika Bhatia for her actions:

Abhishek Malhan advised Aashika Bhatia not to forget things and create unnecessary scenes. He reminded her of a recent incident when she forgot about the eggs, and Jad Hadid got upset. During breakfast, Aashika took someone's curd without asking, and Abhishek suggested that she should have requested permission first. Aashika promised to return the curd when the house ration came back, but Jiya informed her that there might not be any curd in the ration. Abhishek emphasized the importance of manners, saying she could eat anything but should always ask.

Abhishek told Aashika Bhatia that she can eat whatever she wants but she should ask someone first out of manners before eating their food. Aashika then informed them that it is Bebika Dhurve's curd. She then went to Bebika and told her that she took her curd and she is sorry for that. Bebika questioned her why did she take it. Aashika explained to her that she thought it was Elvish Yadav's curd. Later, Elvish and Abhishek were seen discussing Aashika's behaviour. After the nomination task, Abhishek was seen telling Elvish that Aashika is showing her true colours.

Nominations task:

In the 39th episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, the nomination task was announced by Bigg Boss. As per task instruction, Pooja Bhatt was the judge and she was saved from the task as she is the captain of the house. There was a tree which had one green and many red apples. Pooja was asked to select a contestant whom she wants to save from nomination and give the green apple to that inmate. Pooja saved Abhishek Malhan from nomination and thus no one was allowed to nominate him. Then, contestants were asked to come forward as their names were called, and Pooja told them how many people they could nominate with a red apple.

Pooja asked Jad Hadid to nominate 3 contestants, and he chose Aashika, Manisha, and Elvish. Aashika was asked to nominate 1 person, and she picked Jad. Then, Pooja told Elvish to nominate 2 contestants, and he chose Bebika and Avinash. Avinash was also asked to nominate 2 people, and he nominated Manisha and Aashika. Abhishek was asked to nominate 1 contestant, and he nominated Bebika. Pooja gave Manisha 2 nominations, and she nominated Avinash and Jiya. Next, Jiya was told to nominate 2 contestants, and she chose Manisha and Aashika. Finally, Bebika received 3 nominations and nominated Elvish, Manisha, and sheAashika.

At the end of the task, Manisha and Aashika got the maximum number of red apples. Thus, Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia became the 2 contestants who got nominated this week to get evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan's cute chemistry:

Jiya Shankar was seen playfully feeding Abhishek Malhan apples by hand. Bebika Dhurve, who was there, teasingly gave them the hashtag #AbhiJiya. However, Abhishek corrected her, saying it should be #AbhiYa. Bebika playfully joked that she wants to see Abhishek and Jiya dating outside the Bigg Boss house. Jiya responded that their relationship might be long-distance. Abhishek teased Bebika, saying she would be jealous if he and Jiya got closer. Bebika denied it and shared that she had been trying to bring them closer from the beginning.

Abhishek playfully told Jiya that he likes people who are clear about their relationships, and Jiya assured him that she is clear about her relationships. Bebika Dhurve praised Jiya for always supporting Abhishek and admitted that she tried influencing Jiya against him, but it didn't work. Abhishek and Jiya playfully told Bebika that they were silently making efforts to nurture their relationship.

